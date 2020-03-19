A classic Archie superhero returns to duty in BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN #1 by Danielle Paige and Brittney Williams!

Riverdale’s favorite girl-next-door is upgrading her already impressive power set this June as she takes the lead in a super-fun, super-exciting, super-powered one-shot comic book, BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN!

“The best part about the Archie characters is how flexible and durable they are. They’re icons. So, you can bring in a zombie apocalypse or the B-52s, and if you’re true to the characters, it works. This is another genre-bending example of that, with a Spider-Gwen twist,” said Archie Comics Co-President Alex Segura.

Based on the classic superpowered versions of the Riverdale gang dating back to 1965, known as “Archie’s Super Teens,” this modern update of Betty’s super alter ego is written by YA fantasy phenom Danielle Paige (Mera: Tidebreaker, Dorothy Must Die), and features an updated stylistic look by artist Brittney Williams (BETTY & VERONICA: THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP, Patsy Walker, aKa Hellcat!). Betty’s modernized costume was redesigned by Robbi Rodriguez of Spider-Gwen fame.

In this fresh starting point for new Superteen fans, Betty is gifted with superpowers and takes the opportunity to level up her constant efforts to help people. But a new villain is on the scene, as well, and it looks like it might be her BFF, Veronica!

“I’ve gotten to write everything from soaps to Oz to fairytales to Mera and Aquaman,” Paige said. “Betty and Veronica’s friendship/rivalry is just as epic as those worlds with all its history and drama. And giving Betty and Veronica superpowers super-charges their conflict. I hope that readers enjoy turning the pages as much as loved writing them. And getting to partner with Brittney Williams, whose art just surges with girl power and creativity, was such a joy.”

Williams said, “Betty Cooper, a teenage superhero; how cool is that?! You don’t want to miss Betty take on friends and foes in this new series! The art is very similar to what I previously did with BETTY AND VERONICA: THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP, but with some film noir elements and classic superhero looks mixed in.”

“Betty is the heart of Riverdale, so the idea of having her don a costume and save the day isn’t a new one,” Segura added. “But we wanted to take a decidedly YA approach this time around — to have a story with heart, action and plenty of fun, teen drama. That made Danielle Paige the perfect writer, with her proven track record in the novel and comics space. Brittney Williams is also one of our favorite artists, who showcases a ton of range with this one-shot. If you dig what we’re doing here, please show your support so we can give this A-list team the chance to keep telling these stories.”

BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN arrives in comic shops on June 10, 2020.

VARIANT COVER GALLERY

BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN ONE-SHOT

Betty Cooper is always trying her best. To be the best student. The best friend. The best person she can be. She’s not perfect – but she’s always willing to help. But when she finds herself gifted with out-of-this-world powers can Betty still do good without it affecting the low-key life she’s come to love? Also, what’s up with that villain looking a lot like . . . Veronica? BETTY COOPER: SUPERTEEN is a fun, action-adventure exploration of what it means to be a hero, set firmly in the familiar and modern world of Archie Comics.

Script: Danielle Paige

Art: Brittney Williams, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Brittney Williams

Variant Covers: Michael Allred, Emanuela Luppacchino, Marguerite Sauvage, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 6/10

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.