Classic Archie is back with a twist: YOUR PAL ARCHIE launches in July from Parent, Templeton

Legendary artist celebrates 30 years with Archie by reinterpreting beloved look

Classic Archie is back with a fun twist in YOUR PAL ARCHIE, a new all-ages comic book series launching in July from artist Dan Parent and writer/inker Ty Templeton.

Parent, in his 30th year drawing Archie and the gang, continues his legendary run at the company with a tweak on the hugely popular Archie look, keeping his iconic style fresh and vibrant.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be drawing in the classic style for so long, that I eventually formed my own style based on the Dan DeCarlo/Bob Montana model,” said series artist Dan Parent.

“In addition to drawing lots of classic Archie stories for the digests, I’ve been working on the digital first series LIFE WITH KEVIN, starring Kevin Keller. I had a feeling a classic monthly title might come back into the fold. So here it is!”

Parent’s artwork will be influenced from the styles and fashion of The CW’s hit new RIVERDALE TV series, but will remain familiar for fans of the classic style.

“The influence from the show is more of a fashion makeover for me. I’ve changed the hairstyles a bit, and the clothes. And the faces are a little more detailed, but the line work is still the simple classic lines I’ve always used.”

Comics mainstay Ty Templeton will be making his Archie Comics debut with YOUR PAL ARCHIE, joining Parent as the series writer and inker.

“This made me a hero to my children,” said Templeton. “I consider it an honor to write Archie’s latest adventures and a big responsibility that I take very seriously until I remember that it’s my job to dump Archie in a bucket of squid now and then or it won’t be fun.

Speaking of fun, I get to work with the legendary Dan Parent! He’s given the characters a new updated look, but they still feel like group we’ve all grown up with. I could not be happier for this opportunity and I hope the fans are as happy with the result.”

Victor Gorelick, Archie Comics Co-President/Editor-in-Chief, will edit the new series. Gorelick, whose tenure at Archie Comics will hit 60 years toward the end of 2017, is excited to be working on the new series.

“Archie and I have been real close pals since October 6, 1958. That’s when I started working at Archie Comics. My goal is to make Archie your pal, too. Your Pal Archie will have stories filled with humor. The kind of stories that have, over the last 75 years, made Archie an American icon,” said Gorelick.

“I have two of the most talented people in the industry, Dan Parent, who has been writing and drawing Betty & Veronica, Archie and Jughead stories for almost 30 years and Ty Templeton, who is new to Archie. He’s a terrific writer and artist. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

YOUR PAL ARCHIE launches on July 26 in comic book stores and digital platforms. Issues #1-5 will feature a special connecting variant cover by artist Les McClaine that forms a giant image of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe featuring Archie Comics’ most beloved characters!

Visit the official Archie Comics website for more information, follow us on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates, and download the Archie App for iOS and Android to read all your favorite Archie Comics!

ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #1

Classic-style Archie makes his return in this ALL-NEW, ALL-AGES comic from Ty Templeton and Dan Parent! Issue 1 features one of five connecting variant covers by Les McClaine. Collect them all to create one giant image of Pop’s Chock’lit Shop!

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Connecting Variant Cover: Les McClaine

On Sale Date: 7/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.