Dangerous mysteries need solving in SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #3

As danger intensifies and mysteries deepen in Greendale, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is finding it increasingly difficult to keep her own secrets!
And while the whole town is on edge from the most recent “monster” attack, Sabrina has tracked the source of the disturbances back to her high school. It may be up to Sabrina to save her new town by solving this one on her own…but when the secrets she uncovers hit too close to home she’ll have to make some very tough choices!
The third issue of SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH arrives June 19th from the creative team of writer Kelly Thompson and artists Veronica and Andy Fish with letters by Jack Morelli.
VARIANT COVERS
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
Cover: Veronica Fish
Variant Covers: Victor Ibanez, Jenn St. Onge
On Sale Date: 6/19
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.