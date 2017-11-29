Archie Comics Launches RIVERDALE & ARCHIE Humble Comics Bundle Benefitting Comic Book Legal Defense Fund

Archie Comics is proud to team with Humble Bundle on a new Riverdale & Archie Comics Humble Bundle! This new digital comics bundle collects stories from the groundbreaking new era of Archie Comics that inspired the hit TV series RIVERDALE and the classics that have made Archie and friends cultural icons for over 75 years.

This diverse collection of digital comics, valued at over $375, features some of the world’s most popular characters, including Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats, and more!

Humble Bundle’s unique “name your price” system allows customers to choose their own price for the bundle. Customers can pay $1 or more and will receive ARCHIE VOL. 1, JUGHEAD VOL. 1, JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS VOL. 1, REGGIE AND ME, ARCHIE’S PAL KEVIN KELLER VOL. 1, and BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES.

Users who pay $8 or more will receive RIVERDALE VOL 1, THE ARCHIES #1, ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL 1, ARCHIE VOL 2, JUGHEAD VOL 2, ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL 2, CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA VOL 1, AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE VOL 1, THE BLACK HOOD VOL 1.

Customers who pay $15 or more will receive all of the above plus ARCHIE VOL 3, ARCHIE VOL 4, JUGHEAD VOL 3, ROAD TO RIVERDALE VOL 3, THE ART OF ARCHIE: THE COVERS, THE DEATH OF ARCHIE, THE BEST OF ARCHIE DELUXE VOL 1, THE BEST OF ARCHIE DELUXE VOL 2

As with all Humble Bundles, customers can choose how their money is allocated, between the publisher and charities. The Humble Riverdale & Archie Comics Bundle supports the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, a non-profit organization that protects the freedom to read comics through legal action and education initiatives in support of the readers, creators, librarians, retailers, publishers, and educators of comics.

The Humble Archie Comics Bundle runs from now until Wednesday, December 13 at 11 AM PST.

Click here to purchase the Riverdale & Archie Comics Humble Bundle!