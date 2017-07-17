Will a new power couple emerge in RIVERDALE #5? Pre-Order your copy today!

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series RIVERDALE comes the fifth issue of the MUST-READ, brand new, ongoing comic series set in the universe of the SMASH HIT TV series.

On August 9th, get a peek into what makes Riverdale High hot-shots Reggie Mantle and Josie McCoy tick. Reggie’s used to getting what he wants, and sets his romantic sights on the lead singer of the Pussycats. But when Josie turns him down, just how far will Reggie go to convince her he’s worth an audition?

RIVERDALE #5 features a story written by RIVERDALE showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and writers Tessa Leigh Williams and Brian E. Paterson, with art by Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, and Janice Chiang.

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or subscribe via the Archie Comics Shop.

VARIANT COVER: