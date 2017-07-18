Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for October 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in October 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #3



Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This third issue spotlights THOR, just in time for Thor: Ragnarok! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Olivier Coipel

On Sale Date: 10/11

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #9



“WITCH WAR” Part 3: “The Sacrificial Lamb” – Sabrina has brought Harvey’s body back to life (along with her father’s soul). But there is a cost to everything. Unless she wants the Gates of Hell to open, Sabrina must find a person to sacrifice in Harvey’s place. But wait…Sabrina would never kill someone, would she? For TEEN+ Readers.

Script: Roberto Aguire-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack

Variant Cover: Djibril Morrissette-Phan

On Sale Date: 10/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

THE ARCHIES #1

What’s next for the teenage rockers The Archies? When someone makes a decision that leaves the rest of the band scrambling, can the group keep it together? It’s friendship vs. fame in this must-read #1 issue to the new, ongoing THE ARCHIES series!

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Joe Eisma

Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 10/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #1

BRAND NEW SERIES! Jughead Jones is a werewolf, and Reggie Mantle has fallen victim to Jughead’s monstrous ways. Now Betty Cooper: Werewolf Hunter along with Archie Andrews are hot on the trail of Jughead. For TEEN+ readers.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

Variant Covers: Robert Hack, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 10/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD VOL. 3 (TR)



It’s magic, music, mayhem and ZOMBIES (oh yeah, and hamburgers—plenty of hamburgers!) in this third volume of the Eisner-nominated Jughead series, collecting issues #12-16.

Script: Ryan North, Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

978-1-68255-956-7

$17.99/$19.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/25

RIVERDALE #7



Dilton Doiley has always been a little…borderline, but when his science teacher tells the class about an astronomical event they’ll be observing, Dilton’s worst fears are confirmed—the end of the world is nigh! As he takes drastic steps to prepare, Jughead is caught in a dilemma—should he humor Dilton or try to stop him? And what if Dilton’s right…?

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: CW Photo Cover

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 10/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

RIVERDALE DIGEST #3



See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 10/4

128-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

RIVERDALE VOL. 1 (TR)



From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale comes the first collection of the comic book set in the universe of the SMASH HIT TV series. RIVERDALE VOL. 1 collects the Riverdale One-Shot and issues 1-4 of the ongoing series.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Brian E. Paterson, Britta Lundin, James DeWille, Will Ewing, Michael Grassi, Greg Murray, Daniel King,

Art: Elliot Fernandez, Jim Towe, Thomas Pitilli, Alitha Martinez, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Andre Szymanowicz, Thomas Chu, Glenn Whitmore, John Workman, Janice Chiang

Cover: CW Photo Cover

978-1-68255-958-1

$17.99/$19.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/11

ALL-NEW CLASSIC ARCHIE: YOUR PAL, ARCHIE! #3



Your pal Archie meets his new best pal, Reggie. Find out why Riverdale’s most famous jerk is being so nice to everyone in town! Plus, get the third part of the connecting variant cover series!

Script: Ty Templeton

Art: Dan Parent, Ty Templeton, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Connecting Variant Cover: Les McClaine

On Sale Date: 10/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #1



BRAND NEW DIGEST SERIES! In “Sick Day,” everyone’s caught the flu that’s been going around, except for Jughead. He decides to help out the Andrews family—but his unconventional methods don’t go over too well!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/18

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1



Get ready for a Halloween SCARETACULAR featuring some of Archie’s most frighteningly fun stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

On Sale Date: 10/11

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE HOLIDAY ANNUAL #283



NEW CHRISTMAS LEAD STORY! In “One Person’s Trash…” Archie and Jughead notice some high-quality trash in the Lodge’s neighborhood, so they scout the area for items they can recycle as Christmas gifts! However, their thrifty idea doesn’t win everybody over…

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/25

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS FESTIVAL (TR)

Get ready for a fun-filled FESTIVAL of over 1000 pages of Archie’s best and brightest stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-958-1

$14.99/$16.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/18

THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS 2: DELUXE EDITION (HC)



This beautifully remastered hardcover version of the best-selling THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS BOOK 2 contains over 400 pages of the most iconic Archie stories, hand-selected by Archie creators, editors and historians.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-938-3

$19.99/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

HC

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/4

BETTY & VERONICA HALLOWEEN ANNUAL #257



BRAND NEW HALLOWEEN STORY! In “A Bewitching Tale,” Betty and Veronica are in the elementary school’s Halloween play, and Veronica’s got a few tricks up her sleeve to get the part she wants…

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/11

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #72



BRAND NEW HALLOWEEN STORY! In “Something Is Missing…” the gang takes Jellybean trick or treating. Unfortunately, when they get back to Jughead’s they realize they have the wrong kid! Where is Jellybean? Is this a trick?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/4

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.