New Releases for 9/4/19

ARCHIE #707 – Archie and Sabrina Part 3

The saga of how #couplegoals Archie and Sabrina came to be—and like the start of any good love story, it’s filled with nervous first date jitters, butterflies, and a good amount of supernatural terror!

Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki

Art: Jenn St-Onge, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jenn St-Onge

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Sandy Jarrell

On Sale Date: 9/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: BACK TO SCHOOL #1

Class is in session! This new issue of ARCHIE AND FRIENDS features Archie being a guide for incoming freshmen at Riverdale High, a lab experiment gone awry, an aptitude test with abnormal results and a new student that raises some eyebrows!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #302

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: “Name Fame” What’s in a name? If your name is Archie and the new Royal Baby’s name is Archie, how would you feel? Special? Happy? Excited? Well, the thought of royalty turns Archie Andrews into the most popular student at Riverdale High. How’s that going to work out?

PLUS: “Fake ‘N Bake” The Riverdale Fall Festival Bake-Off Contest is here and a competition quickly heats up between Betty and Veronica over who can bake the perfect pie to not only win the contest, but Archie’s heart as well!

Story: Victor Gorelick, Angelo DeCesare, Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Rich Koslowski, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/4

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & SABRINA’S HALLOWEEN COLORING BOOK

Archie and Sabrina team-up for a spook-tacularly fun coloring book! It’s the ultimate treat for those looking to get colorful! Everyone’s favorite teenage witch joins the fun as the whole Riverdale gang is back for a Halloween-themed coloring book. There are plenty of costumes, candies and creatures to customize in this latest entry! Plus, each image has an intricate background pattern to add to your color experience. The possibilities are endless and the fun never stops!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-789-1

$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN

7 1/4 x 10 7/8”

128 pp, B&W

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/4

