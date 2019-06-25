New Releases for 6/26/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 6/26/19!



Riverdale Season 3 #4 (of 5)

The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of Season 3 of Riverdale are filled with thrills! First, Betty is caught up in a dangerous pact with someone way too close to home, then #Veggie stave off terror on the high seas when an overnight on Ronnie’s boat goes all kinds of wrong.

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Matt Herms, Janice Chiang, John Workman,

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

Variant Cover: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 6/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #300

BRAND NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “His Days are Numbered!” The number 300 seems to be following Archie everywhere! Is it just a coincidence, or is something unusual going on? Join us as we celebrate 300 issues of the Archie digest!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/26

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

