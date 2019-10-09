New Releases for 10/9/19

It’s time to take a look inside all the new Archie Comics, digests, and graphic novels on sale in comic shops beginning 10/9/19!



Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica #5 (of 5)

Jughead and Vampironica now know how to set their respective realities right thanks to a most unexpected guest star—and the solution involves the very haunted history of Riverdale itself! The question is, have they bitten off more than they can chew (pun intended) as the newly arrived hordes of vampires try to end them both?

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Dan Panosian, Matthew Taylor

On Sale Date: 8/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE VOL 1 (TP)

Archie takes on dinosaurs, cowboys and the wilderness in this chronological collection of the classic ’90s series! Join him on a journey throughout the world and beyond!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey

978-1-68255-795-2

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/9

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #303

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Pranktober 31st” When Reggie disturbs Archie, Betty, and Veronica’s Halloween campfire with a scary prank, Archie vows revenge—but can her frighten the un-scare-able Reggie Mantle?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/9

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

