The band hits the road in THE ARCHIES #2—but tour isn’t all it’s cracked up to be! Can they still make some great music? Or will they go broke and make a U-turn for home?

Legendary comics creator Adam Hughes puts his spin on the world’s most iconic BFFs in BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES!

Music is a big part of The CW’s Riverdale and there’s a long history of musical moments in Archie Comics. Discover some of the most hilarious musical stories in RIVERDALE DIGEST #4!

Take a trip back in time and enjoy the classics in ARCHIE ANNUAL #1 and ARCHIE ANNUAL #2!

New to Archie Unlimited – 5/7/18