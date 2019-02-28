Michael Uslan and Dan Parent celebrate the 10th Anniversary of ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE

10 years later, a landmark moment in Archie Comics history is being revisited! ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY, a sequel to the headline-making 2009 “Archie Wedding” storyline, launches this August.

The original storyline written by Michael Uslan answered Riverdale’s longest-running question: will Archie marry Betty or Veronica? Fans were treated to two alternate worlds that explored each possibility and Uslan’s sequel picks up both stories ten years later in a new six issue mini-series. Readers will see how much life has changed for Archie, his family, and the rest of Riverdale in these new and exciting stories.

“My hat is off to Michael Uslan,” said Archie Comics Co-President/Editor-in-Chief Victor Gorelick. “He is boldly taking readers down two different roads, two different futures. It’s 10 years later and down the first path, Archie is married to Veronica. Down the second path, Archie is married to Betty. Will any of these marriages survive? Or, is there a third road?”

Uslan will be joined by veteran Archie artist Dan Parent with inker J. Bone, colorist Glenn Whitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli.

“Now is the right time for new stories taking a look at where the former newlyweds, Archie & Veronica, and Archie & Betty, have wound up ten years later,” Uslan said. “We’ll see how they’re struggling with, among many current and relevant things, a widening generation gap with their own children and much more.”

Archie Comics will soon launch a contest on Twitter (@archiecomics) that will allow fans to vote on the names of Archie’s children in this story.

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10TH ANNIVERSARY #1 arrives in comic shops on August 7, 2019.

Subscriptions are now available from the Archie Comics Web Store.