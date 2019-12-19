March 2020 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in March 2020. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE #712 (ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #3)

Katy Keene is headed to NEW YORK CITY! …Along with Archie, Veronica, Jughead, Betty and Sabrina. But is Katy ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple? And will Archie finally find musical recognition in the city that never sleeps?

Script: Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #3 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #3 CVR B Var: Paul Renaud

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #3 CVR C Var: Marley Zarcone, Matt Herms

On Sale Date: 3/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE BY NICK SPENCER VOL 2: ARCHIE AND SABRINA (TR)

Riverdale’s been abuzz with rumors of the town’s hottest couple: Archie and… who? While everyone tries to discover the identity of Archie’s new girlfriend, learn how Archie and Sabrina Spellman’s whirlwind romance came to be—and what that means for everyone else in Archie’s life. Meanwhile, Jughead and Reggie are busy solving a mystery of their own—one that could have life-altering consequences! Writer Nick Spencer (Spider-Man) teams up with co-writer Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, Lumberjanes) and artists Sandy Jarrell (DC’s Bombshells) and Jenn St-Onge (Bingo Love, Jem and the Holograms). Collects ARCHIE issues #705 – #709.

Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Jenn St. Onge, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

978-1-64576-979-8

$17.99 US/$20.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/25

SUPER DUCK #1 (of 4)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Super Duck is the greatest hero of Ducktropolis. Brash, arrogant and virtually unbeatable, he’s defeated all threats to the city and routinely foils the schemes of his greatest rival, criminal genius and corporate billionaire Dapper Duck. But now, three years later, Super Duck has fallen on hard times. Down on his luck and with his superheroing days a distant memory, he is reduced to appearing at comic conventions for measly appearance fees. So when he’s approached by a rival of Dapper to be his personal bodyguard/accompany him on his many adventures, Supe has to decide if he’s ready to don his cape once more in this series for mature readers!

Script: Frank Tieri, Ian Flynn

Art: Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

SUPER DUCK #1 CVR A Reg: Ryan Jampole

SUPER DUCK #1 CVR B Var: Derek Charm

SUPER DUCK #1 CVR C Var: Andy Fish

SUPER DUCK #1 CVR D Var: Adam Gorham

SUPER DUCK #1 CVR E Var: Erica Henderson

On Sale Date: 3/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #308

BRAND NEW STORY: “Garage Barrage!” Archie and his dad have an important mission to complete: cleaning the garage! Will they get the job done in time or will memories and nostalgia get the best of them?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/25

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: IT’S ALL RELATIVE #1

Get to know the siblings and relatives of Betty, Veronica and other notable figures in Riverdale! Meet Veronica’s mischievous cousin Leroy, Smithers’ debonair nephew Liam, Mr. Weatherbee’s charming niece Wendy and Betty’s cunning cousin Jessica! It’s a full-on family affair!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

B&V: IT’S ALL RELATIVE #1 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/11

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

B & V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #279

TWO NEW STORIES: First, in “’Fun’-draising,” Betty and Veronica are in a charitable spirit and decide to put all their effort into fundraising for Riverdale Children’s Hospital. But that doesn’t mean that their newfound giving attitudes stop them from a little friendly competition!

Then, in “The Perfect Cast,” Young warlock Salem and his friends are holding a spell-casting contest. Salem is feeling outpaced and insecure so he ups the ante with an especially dangerous spell—with some not-so-great consequences!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Chad Thomas, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/18

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

COMPLETE SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH: 1972-1973 (TR)

It’s back to the beginning with Sabrina in this second volume of the series compiling the entire history of everyone’s favorite Teenage Witch! This black and white graphic novel chronologically collects all the stories starring Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1972 to 1973.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-61988-960-6

$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 1/2”

TR

512 pp, B&W

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/18

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #97

TWO NEW STORIES: First, in “Watch Yourself,” Archie’s been gifted a special new smart watch from Mr. Lodge—but his act of generosity is more than meets the eye! This watch is modified to allow him to observe and talk with Archie from anywhere at any time, including interrupting his dates with Veronica! Then in “Scaredy Cat,” Salem and his Uncle Mort sneak into a haunted castle seeking treasure—too bad Salem is absolutely terrified of ghosts and things that go bump in the night!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Chad Thomas, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/4

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.