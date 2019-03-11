Lucy Hale cast as Katy Keene in Riverdale spin-off pilot at The CW

The future queen of pin-ups has arrived! Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) has been cast as aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene in the upcoming Riverdale spin-off pilot in development at The CW!

“Katy Keene” follows the lives of four young people following their dreams in New York City and features Ashleigh Murray reprising her “Riverdale” role of Josie McCoy, along with Jonny Beauchamp (Penny Dreadful) as Ginger Lopez, Julia Chan (Saving Hope) as Pepper Smith, and Camille Hyde (American Vandal) and Lucien Laviscount (Snatch) as Alexandra and Alexander Cabot.

Bold, big-hearted and independent, Katy Keene is a twenty-something New Yorker who aspires to be a fashion designer. When she’s not working as a personal shopper at a luxury department store, she’s navigating friendship and dating in the big city.

Katy’s comic origins date back to 1945 when she was introduced in the pages of Wilbur Comics #5 by Bill Woggon. The model, actress and singer was known for her impeccable taste in fashion. Katy’s comic book series were well-liked for including fan-submitted fashion designs and fun reader activities.

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Showrunner Roberto Aguirre–Sacasa and Michael Grassi will script the pilot episode of the new musical dramedy, with Maggie Kiley as Director/Executive Producer.

“Katy Keene” will be produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater serving as executive producers.

