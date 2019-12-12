Katy Keene – Season Trailer

Big dreams in the big city. ‘Katy Keene’ premieres Thursday, February 6 at 8/7c on The CW.



Katy’s comic origins date back to 1945, when she was introduced in Wilbur Comics #5 by Bill Woggon. The model, actress and singer is known for her impeccable taste in fashion. The ‘Katy Keene’ comics were well-liked for including fan-submitted fashion designs and fun reader activities.

A new graphic novel collection reprinting the best Katy Keene comic book stories is available now in comic book shops, book stores and on the Archie Comics Online Store.

