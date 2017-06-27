Jughead’s on the run! Preview JUGHEAD #16 by Mark Waid, Ian Flynn, and Derek Charm!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale? Take a look below at a preview of JUGHEAD #16 by Mark Waid, Ian Flynn, Derek Charm, and Matt Herms!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for JUGHEAD #16.

JUGHEAD #16

“Music, Magic & Mayhem” Part Two: Everyone is after Jughead! What sort of witchcraft has befallen our crowned hero, making him Riverdale’s #1 target? Jughead finds himself in a mosh pit of doom in this special issue featuring Sabrina, Josie & the Pussycats, ZOMBIES and so much more!

Script: Mark Waid and Ian Flynn

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms and Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

Variant Covers: Stephen Byrne, Elliot Fernandez

On Sale Date: 6/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS: