Beware Jughead’s Hunger! A new ongoing series begins October 25th from Frank Tieri & Pat and Tim Kennedy! Pre-order JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #1!

Jughead Jones is an average (though endlessly hungry) teenage boy by day and a blood-thirsty werewolf by night. His latest victim in a spree of deadly attacks is longtime foe Reggie Mantle – after which Jughead left Riverdale without a trace. Now Betty Cooper: Werewolf Hunter and Jughead’s best friend Archie Andrews are hot on Jughead’s trail, but how many more lives will be sacrificed before they find him?

On October 25th, join writer Frank Tieri (Wolverine) and artists Pat and Tim Kennedy (DEATH OF ARCHIE) for the terrifying first issue of the new JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER series!

VARIANT COVERS: