Jughead’s on the run from his deadly past in this early preview of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #2!

As Jughead’s life as a fugitive grows deadlier, Betty and Archie close in—and they’re not alone. Betty’s werewolf hunter relatives’ ruthlessness may spell the end for good ol’ Jug!

On December 13th, join writer Frank Tieri (Wolverine) and artists Pat and Tim Kennedy (DEATH OF ARCHIE) and Joe Eisma (THE ARCHIES) for the terrifying second issue of the new JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER series!

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop! Get issues of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

VARIANT COVER: