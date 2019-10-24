January 2020 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in January 2020. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #1 (of 5)

There’s a new girl in Riverdale and she’s turning everyone’s heads—and NOT everyone is happy about that! Who is Katy Keene and why is she so Insta-famous and beloved in Riverdale? And, moreover, why is she quickly becoming Archie’s biggest competition? Find out in this brand new story arc from the creative team of writers Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta and artist Laura Braga—just in time for the brand new CW series Katy Keene!

Script: Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #1 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #1 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #1 CVR C Var: Emanuela Lupacchino

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #1 CVR D Var: Paul Renaud

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #1 CVR E Var: Billy Tucci, Wes Hartman

On Sale Date: 1/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE: 1955 #4 (of 5)

Archie reaches the pinnacle of rock and roll heaven; hit records, TV, movies and thousands of adoring fans, but cracks are beginning to show–it’s terrifying at the top but the possibility of falling from it is far worse.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Derek Charm, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: 1955 #4 CVR A Reg: Peter Krause

ARCHIE: 1955 #4 CVR B Var: Mike and Laura Allred

ARCHIE: 1955 #4 CVR C Var: Jamal Igle

On Sale Date: 1/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE – 10 YEARS LATER #5 (of 6)

Tensions are on the rise all over both versions of Riverdale and there’s only one person who can restore everything to order—Dilton Doiley! It’s up to him to right all the wrongs that have happened to his friends—if they’ll let him. But in Riverdale, when things are tough, there’s only one true way to handle any problem—over a malt at the Chocklit Shoppe!

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: TML – 10YL #5 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

ARCHIE: TML – 10YL #5 CVR B Var: David Mack

On Sale Date: 1/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #5 (of 5)

Classic Betty and Veronica have enlisted the help of an unexpected friend to combat against the Predator war raging inside the halls of Riverdale High, while new-Riverdale Betty and Jughead are traveling far, far away to fight the good fight right at its source in the conclusion to this epic crossover event!

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

AVP2 #5 CVR A Reg: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

AVP2 #5 CVR B Var: Thomas Mandrake, Matt Herms

AVP2 #5 CVR C Var: Les McClaine

AVP2 #5 CVR D Var: Jerry Ordway, Glenn Whitmore

AVP2 #5 CVR E Var: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

AVP2 #5 CVR F Var: Wilfredo Torres, Kelly Fitzpatrick

On Sale Date: 1/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #3 (of 5)

Cosmo and Astra investigate a planet of shpooky shadows, little do they know it’s actually an ambush led by one of the evil Venusian Battle Princesses, Boudica! Can the pair overcome the devious dark devils, or will they be overshadowed by the barbarous battling Boudica?!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #3 CVR A Reg: Tracy Yardley

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #3 CVR B Var: Vincent Lovallo

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #3 CVR C Var: Jaime Ugarte

On Sale Date: 1/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE (TR)

When Jughead messes up his Riverdale Annual Bake-Off pie recipe so terribly, he is disqualified and banned from all future Bake-Offs! Jug goes to unthinkable lengths to fix his error: time travel! Even Riverdale’s most erudite teenager can’t manage the delicate dance of going back in time, and poor Juggie lands himself in an epic battle to keep the time stream intact! Collects the full 5-issue Jughead’s Time Police mini-series.

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

978-1-64576-969-9

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/22

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #2 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Veronica digs deeper into her family’s vampire history, uncovering a shocking revelation. Meanwhile, Archie and Betty have a dangerous encounter with Fangs–one they barely escape!

Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #2 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #2 CVR B Var: Megan Hutchison

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #2 CVR C Var: Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 1/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #306

BRAND NEW STORY: “The Dating Analysis” Dilton wonders why Archie is so successful with girls, so he asks Archie if he can tag along on a few of his dates to gain a better understanding of romance—but will Dilton’s research yield great results, or will Dilton actually know much more about dating than Archie does?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/15

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S MILESTONES COMICS DIGEST #6

Ring in the New Year with more of Archie’s most memorable and hilarious stories! Set your resolutions with all the pals ‘n’ gals of Riverdale, compare your holiday toys and gifts and have a few snowball fights, too, in this collection of classic and fun stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: MODERN CLASSICS VOL. 2 (TR)

After 75+ years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories from 2019 – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-967-5

$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 7 ½”

TR

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/15

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 7: MUSICAL GENIUS (TR)

Join The Archies and Josie and the Pussycats as they showcase their musical abilities to the world! It’s a match made in rock ‘n’ roll heaven when two of the greatest bands—along with a number of other musical outfits in Riverdale—all get together to make sweet music!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-811-9

$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10”

TR

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/1

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: WHAT IF? #1

What if Betty was the rich debutante and Veronica was the regular girl-next-door? What if Archie had an identical twin? Consider these and more zany options as Betty and Veronica ponder wild and out-of-this-world scenarios!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/15

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #280

BRAND NEW STORY: “Peak Shape!” Betty and Veronica decide to take up trail running—but will the mountainside provide to be too much wilderness for Veronica to handle?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/22

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #277

BRAND NEW STORY: “What, Me ‘Warrior’?” Betty and Veronica are competing to be on an episode of US Athletic Warriors—and you may be very surprised to find out who makes the cut!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #95

BRAND NEW STORIES: “Make it a Double!” Archie is tapped for dating advice from someone unexpected—Reggie Mantle, who needs help juggling two dates at once. What could possibly go wrong?! Then, in “The Monster Out There is Frightful…” Pureheart the Powerful takes on the Abominable Snowman!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #96

BRAND NEW STORY: When Mr. Weatherbee gives Archie and Jug the option of community service over detention, the boys volunteer with Riverdale’s Wildlife Control Dept. just in time for a rogue bear to take up residence in Pickens Park! A trap is set–and so is the stage! What could POSSIBLY go wrong?!

Script: Jack Morelli

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/29

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.