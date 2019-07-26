It’s Jughead vs. Jughead in JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #3

Jughead meets Jughead! What does this other, older Jughead want with our crowned hero, and what does January McAndrews know that she’s not telling? It’s up to present-day Jughead to change courses and journey in the opposite direction-to the past, the distant past!

Written by Sina Grace, with art by Eisner Award winning artist Derek Charm, colors by Matt Herms, and letters by Jack Morelli, JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #3 (of 5) continues the can’t-miss comedy mini-series of the summer!

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #3 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms August 21, 2019 and features variant covers by Ryan Jampole and Darick Robertson. Keep reading for a look inside the third issue!

VARIANT COVERS