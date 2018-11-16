It’s all-out war in VAMPIRONICA #5!

“I’m still coming for you!”

Veronica must endure a series of brutal challenges in order to put a stop to the vampirism that’s taken over Riverdale once and for all. But what surprises await her back at the Lodge mansion? Find out in this thrilling conclusion to the first VAMPIRONICA story!

On December 12th, join the writing team of Greg and Meg Smallwood, artist Greg Scott, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli as they bring Riverdale’s rich girl to undead new life in the fifth issue of VAMPIRONICA!

VAMPIRONICA #5 hits comic shops and digital platforms on December 12th, 2018 and features variant covers by Francesco Francavilla and Fiona Staples.

Read VAMPIRONICA #1-4 on the Archie Comics App or ComiXology.

Pre-order your copy of VAMPIRONICA #5 from your local comic shop or order online from the Archie Comics Store.

VARIANT COVERS