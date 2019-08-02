It’s a tale of two Riverdales in ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #2!

After the shocking ending of the first issue, Archie-Predator, Betty, and Veronica come face to face with… themselves!?Will these two different versions of the Riverdale gang be able to get along? They may be forced to as danger isn’t far behind whenever there’s a Predator involved!

The most unpredictable comics crossover of the year continues in this universe-shattering, fourth-wall-breaking second issue by writer Alex de Campi, artist Robert Hack, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letterer Jack Morelli.

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #2 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms on August 28, 2019 and features variant covers by Howard Chaykin, Bill Galvan, Rebekah Isaacs, Greg Smallwood, and Michael Walsh.



VARIANT COVERS