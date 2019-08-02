It’s a tale of two Riverdales in ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #2!

After the shocking ending of the first issue, Archie-Predator, Betty, and Veronica come face to face with… themselves!?Will these two different versions of the Riverdale gang be able to get along? They may be forced to as danger isn’t far behind whenever there’s a Predator involved!
The most unpredictable comics crossover of the year continues in this universe-shattering, fourth-wall-breaking second issue by writer Alex de Campi, artist Robert Hack, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letterer Jack Morelli.
ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #2 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms on August 28, 2019 and features variant covers by Howard Chaykin, Bill Galvan, Rebekah Isaacs, Greg Smallwood, and Michael Walsh.
Our trios (new and old) are getting to know each other better—like Classic Betty and Veronica discovering that the newer versions of themselves actually AREN’T both trying to win over Archie’s affections. There’s a lot to take in in this brave, new world, but they’ve got a more pressing issue to deal with: Predator-Archie is quickly turning back into a Predator, and time is running out. Fortunately, the Riverdale Halloween Dance may be just the cover the gang(s) need.
Script: Alex de Campi
Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick
Variant Covers: Howard Chaykin, Bill Galvan, Rebekah Isaacs, Greg Smallwood, Michael Walsh
On Sale Date: 8/28
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.