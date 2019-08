Archie and Jughead are on the outs with each other, and now Archie has no one to help him against the fury that is Hiram Lodge! Not even Veronica wants to go up against her own father!

Story by Mark Waid, art by Veronica Fish, Andre Szymanowicz, Jen Vaughn, and Jack Morelli. Based on ARCHIE (2015) #6 comic book. Animation provided by Madefire.