Graduate from Riverdale High with Betty & Veronica!

“These bonds will never be broken!“

Graduation day is here! Betty and Veronica have finally made peace with their decisions and vow to make this a summer to remember. What lies in the future for the BFFs? You may be surprised to find out!

Join the team of writer Jamie L. Rotante , artist Sandra Lanz, colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick and letterer Jack Morelli on May 8th as they reach the conclusion of Senior Year in the fifth and final issue of BETTY & VERONICA!

