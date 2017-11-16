Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for February 2018!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in February 2018. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #5

Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This fifth issue spotlights BLACK PANTHER and THE AVENGERS! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Provided by Marvel

On Sale Date: 2/14

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TR)

The dark plague of the undead has swallowed Riverdale whole, forcing the survivors led by Archie, Betty and Veronica to flee the formerly idyllic town in search of safe haven. AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE VOL. 2 compiles issues 6-10 from the SMASH HIT horror series AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE. For TEEN+ Readers.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Francesco Francavilla

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

978-1-61988-948-4

$19.99/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

168 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/28

MIGHTY CRUSADERS #3

“Ambush”—The Mighty Crusaders are on the attack against the vicious Eliminators! It’s an all-out brawl with the odds in the Crusaders’ favor, until they’re faced with a new, dark entity: The Dream Demon!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Mighty Crusaders #3 CVR A Reg: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms

Mighty Crusaders #3 CVR B Var: Tom Feister

Mighty Crusaders #3 CVR C Var: Phil Jimenez, Kelly Fitzpatrick

On Sale Date: 2/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE #28

With every last relationship in Riverdale in chaos, who’s with who? Archie has had to make some difficult choices in the last few months, but what does he do when the next choice he makes will spell disaster?

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Archie #28 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

Archie #28 CVR B Var: Thomas Pitilli

Archie #28 CVR C Var: Dan Schoening

On Sale Date: 2/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE ARCHIES #5

Featuring guest stars TEGAN AND SARA! After a wild, trippy ride to the 60s, the Archies find themselves back in the present day—and facing a major meltdown as one of the members quits. Can indie pop sirens TEGAN AND SARA help the band through the crisis, or has the tour gone kaput?

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

The Archies #5 CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood

The Archies #5 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma

The Archies #5 CVR B Var: Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 2/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY AND VERONICA: VIXENS #4

This is it! It’s the SERPENTS VS. the VIXENS in a face-off where all of Riverdale is at stake; but when the Serpents up the ante, things might get deadly.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

B&V: Vixens #4 CVR A Reg: Eva Cabrera

B&V: Vixens #4 CVR B Var: Cat Staggs

B&V: Vixens #4 CVR B Var: Jenn St. Onge

On Sale Date: 2/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

COSMO #2

NEW ONGOING SERIES! “Space Aces” – Part Two: When a lunar rescue mission takes a turn for the worse, Cosmo and crew must make a daring escape from a chaotic carnival of creatures! This is one thrill ride you won’t want to miss!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cosmo #2 CVR A Reg: Tracy Yardley

Cosmo #2 CVR B Var: Jamal Peppers

Cosmo #2 CVR C Var: Evan Stanley

On Sale Date: 2/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #286

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Hot Times, Cold Nose” – Archie and his dog Vegas are spending a weekend in the woods—but when Vegas goes off to has his own wilderness adventure, will he make it back to his owner?

Script: Alex Simmons

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/7

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

THE BEST OF BETTY AND VERONICA VOL. 2 (TR)

Our best-selling series is back with THE BEST OF BETTY & VERONICA VOL. 2, showcasing some of the greatest stories about the two most famous BFFs, featuring intros and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from creators and famous fans!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-62738-941-9

$9.99/$10.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 1/2”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/14

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #259

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: Mr. Lodge’s connections with Hollywood get Betty and Veronica the chance to a visit a movie set—unfortunately, they won’t be the only ones seeing stars when they wreak havoc on set!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/28

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #76

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Run Away Run Way” – The Veronica Lodge/Sheila Wu Fashion wars are in full swing, and the school career week projects have brought it to a head! When Veronica tricks accident-prone Archie into helping Sheila out with her runway project, it’s sure to be a fashion catastrophe!

Script: Alex Simmons

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/21

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.