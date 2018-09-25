Cowabunga, Batman! – Archie Comics New Releases for 9/26/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #3, BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #10, and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #82



ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #3

The historic crossover mini-series rolls on! Gotham’s villains have infiltrated Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe to enact their plans of mind control! But when one of Pop’s best customers sees the action taking place, will he be able to let the others know, or will the joke be on him?

Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

Variant Covers: Art Baltazar, Howard Chaykin, Veronica Fish, Franco Aureliani, David Mack

On Sale Date: 9/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA VIXENS #10

The Vixens—forced to flee Riverdale! But with their work done in their hometown the ladies are ready to expand their reach and help out women all over the globe. *FINAL ISSUE*

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Sanya Anwar, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Sanya Anwar

Variant Covers: Laura Braga, Genevieve F.T.

On Sale Date: 9/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #82

Brand New Lead Story: “The Wear Wolf” Archie’s so excited to wear his homemade werewolf mask for Halloween, he tries it on early—too bad he didn’t wait for the glue to finish drying! Will anyone in town be able to help him out? Or will he scare them all off?

Script: Francis Bonnett

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/26

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

