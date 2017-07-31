Avengers Assemble in MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #2! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 8/2/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #2 and ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE BACK TO SCHOOL ANNUAL #27!
MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #2 THE AVENGERS
Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This second issue spotlights the blockbuster superhero team The Avengers! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!
Avengers (1963) #1-2, #235-237
Marvel Adventures The Avengers #9, #16
Marvel Universe Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2012) #6
Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble #1-2
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: John Cassaday, Laura Martin
On Sale Date: 8/2
224-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE BACK TO SCHOOL ANNUAL #27
IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the ALL-NEW story “How Shocking,” one of Dilton’s lab experiments goes awry (thanks to Archie), and things get REALLY weird!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy
On Sale Date: 8/2
192-page, full color comic
$5.99 U.S.