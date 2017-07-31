Avengers Assemble in MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #2! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 8/2/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #2 and ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE BACK TO SCHOOL ANNUAL #27!

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #2 THE AVENGERS

Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This second issue spotlights the blockbuster superhero team The Avengers! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Avengers (1963) #1-2, #235-237

Marvel Adventures The Avengers #9, #16

Marvel Universe Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2012) #6

Marvel Universe Avengers Assemble #1-2

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: John Cassaday, Laura Martin

On Sale Date: 8/2

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S FUNHOUSE BACK TO SCHOOL ANNUAL #27



IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL for our DOUBLE DIGESTS! In the ALL-NEW story “How Shocking,” one of Dilton’s lab experiments goes awry (thanks to Archie), and things get REALLY weird!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy

On Sale Date: 8/2

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.