Vampironica’s on the prowl! Preview the new releases for 5/30/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of VAMPIRONICA #2, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #6, THE ARCHIES VOLUME 1, and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #289.



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

VAMPIRONICA #2

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The smartest student at Riverdale High uncovers Veronica’s secret. Will he lend a helping hand or try to drive a stake through her heart?

Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood

Art: Greg Smallwood, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 5/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ALSO AVAILABLE:

VAMPIRONICA #1 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #6

The history of werewolves in the Jones family runs deep—but does that include Jughead’s little sister Jellybean as well? It’s a question good ol’ Jug must answer before the Coopers or Reggie’s new Pack get to her first!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 5/30

32-page, full-color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE ARCHIES VOL. 1 (TP)

The rockin’ debut featuring the battle of friendship vs. fame, with a few special guests along the way! Follow Archie’s quest to make his songwriting dreams a reality, and see how the rock ‘n’ roll dream effects the lives of the band! Features a special cameo from indie-pop trio CHVRCHES! Collects The Archies one-shot and issues #1 – #3 of the ongoing series.

Script: Alex Segura, Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

978-1-68255-893-5

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/30

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #289

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Room With a View!” Archie’s ready to move onto bigger and better things—namely, a bigger room! But when Archie decides to remodel himself, things might get messy!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/30

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.