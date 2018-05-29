Vampironica’s on the prowl! Preview the new releases for 5/30/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of VAMPIRONICA #2, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #6, THE ARCHIES VOLUME 1, and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #289.
VAMPIRONICA #2
NEW ONGOING SERIES! The smartest student at Riverdale High uncovers Veronica’s secret. Will he lend a helping hand or try to drive a stake through her heart?
Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood
Art: Greg Smallwood, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack
On Sale Date: 5/30
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #6
The history of werewolves in the Jones family runs deep—but does that include Jughead’s little sister Jellybean as well? It’s a question good ol’ Jug must answer before the Coopers or Reggie’s new Pack get to her first!
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Gorham
Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Michael Walsh
On Sale Date: 5/30
32-page, full-color comic
$3.99 U.S.
THE ARCHIES VOL. 1 (TP)
The rockin’ debut featuring the battle of friendship vs. fame, with a few special guests along the way! Follow Archie’s quest to make his songwriting dreams a reality, and see how the rock ‘n’ roll dream effects the lives of the band! Features a special cameo from indie-pop trio CHVRCHES! Collects The Archies one-shot and issues #1 – #3 of the ongoing series.
Script: Alex Segura, Matt Rosenberg
Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
978-1-68255-893-5
$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/30
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #289
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Room With a View!” Archie’s ready to move onto bigger and better things—namely, a bigger room! But when Archie decides to remodel himself, things might get messy!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/30
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.