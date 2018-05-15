The Archies vs. Josie and the Pussycats! Preview the new releases for 5/16/18!

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of THE ARCHIES #7, RIVERDALE #12, ARCHIE GIANT COMICS SURPRISE (TR), ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #7, BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #263.



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

THE ARCHIES #7

This is it! The band has reached the end of their tour. Are they ready to play the show Veronica booked for them way back in THE ARCHIES #1? Have they learned enough to open up for JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS? The hard rockin’ conclusion to the beloved rock ‘n’ roll comic is here! FINAL ISSUE

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Cliff Chiang, Fiona Staples

On Sale Date: 5/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

RIVERDALE #12

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the popular CW series Riverdale comes the MUST-READ, ongoing comic series set in the universe of the SMASH HIT TV show. Take a visit to the mean streets of the Southside, where the Serpents gang run the show—until Jughead Jones came to town. When he challenges something near and dear to the Serpents, will he be able to make it out alive? Written by Aaron Allen, writer of the CW Riverdale series, with stunning art by Thomas Pitilli!

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Aaron Allen

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Cover: Josie CW Photo Cover

Variant Cover: Betty & Jughead CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 5/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS SURPRISE (TR)

You’ll be SURPRISED at how much fun we can pack into these GIANT compendiums of our most entertaining stories! This collection features 480 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Gisele Lagace, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-891-1

$7.99 US/$9.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/16

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #7

Brand New Lead Story: “Viva La Vinyl!” Collecting vinyl records has returned in popularity, and Archie is really getting into his parents’ vinyl record collection—but what will he do when he accidentally destroys his dad’s prized Elton Pretzley album?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/16

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #263

Brand New Lead Story: “Now You ‘Sea’ Me!” Betty and Veronica hit the high seas for Spring Break. But it’s not all fun and play as the girls start performing alongside the cruise ship illusionist—will they be able to work some magic on his terrible act?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/16

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.