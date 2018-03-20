The Blossom family secret erupts in ARCHIE #29! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 3/21/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #29, MIGHTY CRUSADERS #4, RIVERDALE DIGEST #7.
ARCHIE #29
The Blossom family secret has erupted, taking all of Riverdale by surprise—and that includes Cheryl and Jason! What’s the truth about their long-lost father?
Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Pete Woods (B), Pete Woods (C)
On Sale Date: 3/21
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
MIGHTY CRUSADERS #4
The epic battle rages on! It’s Eliminators vs. the remaining Crusaders who aren’t under Dream Demon’s control. May the best team win!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Kelsey Shannon, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms
Variant Covers: Rich Buckler, Phil Jimenez with Steve Downer
On Sale Date: 3/21
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
RIVERDALE DIGEST #7
See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: CW Photo Cover
On Sale Date: 3/21
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.