The Blossom family secret erupts in ARCHIE #29! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 3/21/18!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #29, MIGHTY CRUSADERS #4, RIVERDALE DIGEST #7.

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE #29

Cover by Audrey Mok

The Blossom family secret has erupted, taking all of Riverdale by surprise—and that includes Cheryl and Jason! What’s the truth about their long-lost father?

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn
Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Pete Woods (B), Pete Woods (C)
On Sale Date: 3/21
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

MIGHTY CRUSADERS #4

The epic battle rages on! It’s Eliminators vs. the remaining Crusaders who aren’t under Dream Demon’s control. May the best team win!

Script: Ian Flynn
Art:  Kelsey Shannon, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms
Variant Covers: Rich Buckler, Phil Jimenez with Steve Downer
On Sale Date: 3/21
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

RIVERDALE DIGEST #7

See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: CW Photo Cover
On Sale Date: 3/21
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.

