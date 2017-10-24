Werewolf Jughead returns in a new ongoing series! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 10/25/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #1, JUGHEAD TP VOL 03, ARCHIE HOLIDAY ANNUAL #283, and ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS FESTIVAL!
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #1
BRAND NEW SERIES! Jughead Jones is a werewolf, and Reggie Mantle has fallen victim to Jughead’s monstrous ways. Now Betty Cooper: Werewolf Hunter along with Archie Andrews are hot on the trail of Jughead. For TEEN+ readers.
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
Variant Covers: Robert Hack, Michael Walsh
On Sale Date: 10/25
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
Buy JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #1 at your local comic shop!
Buy JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #1 from the Archie Comics Store!
Subscribe to JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER from the Archie Comics Store!
Read JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #1 on the Archie Comics App!
VARIANT COVERS:
JUGHEAD VOL. 3 (TR)
It’s magic, music, mayhem and ZOMBIES (oh yeah, and hamburgers—plenty of hamburgers!) in this third volume of the Eisner-nominated Jughead series, collecting issues #12-16.
Script: Ryan North, Mark Waid, Ian Flynn
Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Derek Charm
978-1-68255-956-7
$17.99/$19.99CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/25
Buy JUGHEAD VOL. 3 at your local comic shop!
Buy JUGHEAD VOL. 3 from the Archie Comics Shop!
ARCHIE HOLIDAY ANNUAL #283
NEW CHRISTMAS LEAD STORY! In “One Person’s Trash…” Archie and Jughead notice some high-quality trash in the Lodge’s neighborhood, so they scout the area for items they can recycle as Christmas gifts! However, their thrifty idea doesn’t win everybody over…
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/25
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
Buy ARCHIE HOLIDAY ANNUAL at your local comic shop!
Subscribe to ARCHE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST from the Archie Comics Shop!
ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS FESTIVAL
BRAND NEW DIGEST SERIES! In “Sick Day,” everyone’s caught the flu that’s been going around, except for Jughead. He decides to help out the Andrews family—but his unconventional methods don’t go over too well!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/18
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.