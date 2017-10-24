Werewolf Jughead returns in a new ongoing series! Preview the new Archie Comics releases for 10/25/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #1, JUGHEAD TP VOL 03, ARCHIE HOLIDAY ANNUAL #283, and ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS FESTIVAL!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #1

BRAND NEW SERIES! Jughead Jones is a werewolf, and Reggie Mantle has fallen victim to Jughead’s monstrous ways. Now Betty Cooper: Werewolf Hunter along with Archie Andrews are hot on the trail of Jughead. For TEEN+ readers.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

Variant Covers: Robert Hack, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 10/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD VOL. 3 (TR)

It’s magic, music, mayhem and ZOMBIES (oh yeah, and hamburgers—plenty of hamburgers!) in this third volume of the Eisner-nominated Jughead series, collecting issues #12-16.

Script: Ryan North, Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Derek Charm

978-1-68255-956-7

$17.99/$19.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/25

ARCHIE HOLIDAY ANNUAL #283

NEW CHRISTMAS LEAD STORY! In “One Person’s Trash…” Archie and Jughead notice some high-quality trash in the Lodge’s neighborhood, so they scout the area for items they can recycle as Christmas gifts! However, their thrifty idea doesn’t win everybody over…

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/25

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS FESTIVAL

BRAND NEW DIGEST SERIES! In “Sick Day,” everyone’s caught the flu that’s been going around, except for Jughead. He decides to help out the Andrews family—but his unconventional methods don’t go over too well!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/18

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.