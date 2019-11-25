Cosmo’s Newest Mission: Rescue Orbi!

“This was supposed to be strictly a rescue mission…”

Cosmo and his space-age crew of misfits are out to save one of their own! Will the mighty martian arrive in time to save his pal Orbi from the clutches of Battle Princess Shih?



Archie veterans Ian Flynn and Tracy Yardley team with colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli to tell the next chapter of the all-ages action adventure series COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN, available in comic shops and digitally on 12/18/19!

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #2 arrives in comic shops on December 18, 2019. Pre-order your copy now from your local comic shop.

The first graphic novel collection, COSMO: SPACE ACES, is available now everywhere books and comics are sold.