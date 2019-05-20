August 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in August 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #4 (of 5)

Jughead and Vampironica now know how to set their respective realities right thanks to a most unexpected guest star—and the solution involves the very haunted history of Riverdale itself! The question is, have they bitten off more than they can chew (pun intended) as the newly arrived hordes of vampires try to end them both?

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JTH VS. VAMP #4 CVR A Reg: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

JTH VS. VAMP #4 CVR B Var: Dan Panosian

JTH VS. VAMP #4 CVR C Var: Matthew Taylor

On Sale Date: 8/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 1 (TR)



Nick Spencer (Amazing Spider-Man), Marguerite Sauvage and Sandy Jarrell (DC Bombshells) begin a brand new era of our flagship series as they take a trip to Riverdale and bring the town along for a wild ride complete with new mysteries, new relationships, and much more! Collects Archie issues #700 – #704 of the ongoing series.

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Marguerite Sauvage, Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Marguerite Sauvage

978-1-68255-783-9

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/21

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE – 10th ANNIVERSARY #1 (of 6)



10 years later, a landmark moment in Archie Comics history is being revisited! ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY, is a sequel to the headline-making 2009 “Archie Wedding” storyline. The original storyline written by Michael Uslan answered Riverdale’s longest-running question: will Archie marry Betty or Veronica? Fans were treated to two alternate worlds that explored each possibility and Uslan’s sequel picks up both stories ten years later. See how much life has changed for Archie, his family, and the rest of Riverdale in this new and exciting mini-series.

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #1 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #1 CVR B Var: J. Bone

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #1 CVR C Var: Francesco Francavilla

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #1 CVR D Var: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

ARCHIE: TML – 10th #1 CVR E Var: Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 8/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2 #2 (of 5)

Our trios (new and old) are getting to know each other better—like Classic Betty and Veronica discovering that the newer versions of themselves actually AREN’T both trying to win over Archie’s affections. There’s a lot to take in in this brave, new world, but they’ve got a more pressing issue to deal with: Predator-Archie is quickly turning back into a Predator, and time is running out. Fortunately, the Riverdale Halloween Dance may be just the cover the gang(s) need.

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

AVP 2 #2 CVR A Reg: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

AVP 2 #2 CVR B Var: Howard Chaykin, Wil Quintana

AVP 2 #2 CVR C Var: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, J.J. Harrison

AVP 2 #2 CVR D Var: Rebekah Isaacs, Matt Herms

AVP 2 #2 CVR E Var: Greg Smallwood

AVP 2 #2 CVR F Var: Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 8/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #3 (of 5)

Jughead meets Jughead! What does this other, older Jughead want with our crowned hero, and what does January McAndrews know that she’s not telling him? It’s up to present-day Jughead to change courses and journey in the opposite direction—to the past, the distant past!

Script: Sina Grace

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #3 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #3 CVR B Reg: Ryan Jampole

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #3 CVR C Reg: Darick Robertson, Matt Herms

On Sale Date: 8/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #20

BRAND NEW STORY: “Summer Bucket List” Archie, Betty and Veronica are determined to cross off all the items on their summer bucket list before school starts—no matter how daring and adventurous the tasks may be!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/14

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #4

Archie Comics has been around for over 75 years, and we’ve had our finger on the pulse of pop culture the entire time! This fourth issue of the brand new digest series takes Archie and his friends back to school, as well as a look at some of the best pals vs. gals stories and Riverdale’s unending commitment to staying on top of the newest fads and trends!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob Montana

On Sale Date: 8/21

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS JUBILEE (TR)

Get ready for a fun-filled JUBILEE with over 100 of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-781-5

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/14

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #276

BRAND NEW STORY: “What if Betty was the Rich One?” This “What If?” scenario features a classic role reversal for the girls—with Betty being a rich socialite, and Veronica as the girl-next-door!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/28

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

KATY KEENE (TR)

Katy Keene, model/actress/singer extraordinaire, has been an inspiration for the fashion-conscious for years! Now, Archie Comics is pleased to bring you a collection of some of Katy’s most wonderful stories! Katy certainly has her hands full with the Hollywood lifestyle she has. Glitz and glamour, famous boyfriends and runway rivals make for quite a balancing act! Can she keep it together and keep her fans wowed?

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Woggon

978-1-68255-785-3

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8” TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/28

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #273

BRAND NEW STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Had Magical Powers?” This “What If?” scenario sees B&V casting magical spells and making mystical mayhem!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/21

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #91

BRAND NEW STORY: “Rainy Day Beach Blues!” It has been raining for two weeks straight, and Betty is upset that she hasn’t been able to go to the beach. Archie gets a great idea – he would create an indoor fake beach for her to enjoy during the rainy day! Will this be a fun day away from the sun, or will Archie end up all wet?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/7

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.