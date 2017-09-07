Heart of Riverdale continues in ARCHIE #24! Check out an early preview!

On September 27, the fallout from the epic OVER THE EDGE storyline continues in ARCHIE #24 – HEART OF RIVERDALE Part 2!

Betty’s trying her best to bounce back after the accident, and EVERYONE in Riverdale is standing by, ready to help their favorite resident. Even Archie, though his punishment’s getting in the way of his ability to be there for his friend. But it’s not all positivity and unity—Reggie Mantle has become a pariah in town, and it’s either run or face a life filled with hate and violence!

Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid and new series artist Audrey Mok (JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS) continue the must-read new story arc in ARCHIE #24!

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or get issues of ARCHIE delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

Catch up with the entire ARCHIE series by getting the trade paperback collections or reading it digitally on the Archie Comics App.