Everything changes in ARCHIE #22 – Over the Edge Part 3! Pre-order your copy now.

Tragedy has descended upon one of Riverdale’s most beloved residents in ARCHIE #22 by Mark Waid and Pete Woods. This is one you’re going to want to buy, keep, and re-read over the years, because we promise it will never leave you.

COVERS:

Pre-order your copy now from your local comic shop, the Archie Comics Online Store, or digitally on ComiXology and read it on July 19th.

Order OVER THE EDGE Parts 1 and 2 now and catch up with the entire series by getting the trade paperback collections or reading it digitally on the Archie Comics App.