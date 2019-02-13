Archie Comics New Releases for 2/13/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE & FRIENDS MUSIC JAM #1, ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS PARTY and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #86.



ARCHIE & FRIENDS MUSIC JAM #1

FIRST ISSUE! Archie and his friends present a collection of quarterly classic-style stories sure to be music to your ears! Follow Archie from the record store to the recording studio to the music awards in this collection of musical mishaps and mirthful melodies!

Script: Dan Parent,

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/13

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS PARTY



We’re throwing a PARTY with over 100 of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-837-9

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/13

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #86

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Clean Start” Archie has to cancel a date with Veronica because he has chores that must be done. Veronica shows up at Archie’s house, angry, but finds that sharing the work with Archie can actually be pretty romantic!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli,

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/13

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

