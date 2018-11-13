Archie Comics New Releases for 11/14/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS VOL. 2 and BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #268!



BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS VOL. 2

The Vixens are being followed by a sinister former foe, but he claims to come in peace—can he be trusted? Meanwhile, a young woman’s mysterious disappearance has the Vixens’ questioning if their actions are having unintended consequences. BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS VOL. 2 collects BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS issues #6 – #10.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Sanya Anwar, Jen Vaughn, Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Matt Herms, Rachel Deering

Cover: Sanya Anwar

978-1-68255-879-9

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/14

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #268

Brand New Lead Story: “Who’s Chicken Now?” When Veronica’s nervous about her new job at her father’s chicken fast food franchise, Betty offers to be her wing woman—but even with Betty’s help, can Veronica make it, or will she get fried?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/14

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES