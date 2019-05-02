A challenger appears in BLOSSOMS 666 #4

In the fourth issue of BLOSSOMS 666, Cheryl and Jason Blossom put their differences aside to combat the mysterious plans of their newly discovered sibling, Julian!
BLOSSOMS 666 puts Riverdale’s most popular and stylish twins into a creepy new light written by horror comics master Cullen Bunn (Uncanny X-Men), with art by Laura Braga (Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica), colors by Matt Herms (THE ARCHIES), and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA).
BLOSSOMS 666 #4 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms May 29, 2019 and features variant covers by Elsa Charretier and Erica Henderson.
A mysterious stranger has appeared in Riverdale, and he has designs on the infernal crown of the Anti-Christ! Cheryl and Jason are not sitting idly by while someone steals their birthright, as the twins have put aside their differences in order to take down this pretender to the throne!
Script: Cullen Bunn
Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Laura Braga
Variant Covers: Elsa Charretier, Erica Henderson
On Sale Date: 5/29
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.