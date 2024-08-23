Archie is Riverdale’s newest superhero!

An all-new hero from Archie Comics bursts on the scene in the ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE series, launching in November!



Archie Comics expands into new genres and media every year, and it will round out 2024 with a giant leap in an explosive new superhero series, ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE! The comic, launching in November, reimagines Archie Andrews as a hero who has left his mark on Riverdale and gone away, leaving his friends to remember his selfless and incredible exploits.

“This isn’t just another superhero story,” said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. “This is a story about hope in a world that feels increasingly hopeless. And in this timeline, Archie is our beacon of hope.”

The four-issue limited series begins with a story by writer Tim Seeley (Local Man) and artist Mike Norton (Battlepug), told from the perspective of Jughead in an emotional recollection of how the pair discovered Archie’s hidden talents, designed his costume, and set off to save Riverdale —and the world.

“MR. JUSTICE plays with the absolute sincerity of the Archie cast of characters, through the filter of a much more cynical superhero world,” Seeley said. “I think, understandably, we’ve spent years being jaded by the idea that someone with power would be good, but that’s totally who Archie Andrews is. However, his world is full of people who care a lot more about money and power than he does.”

That expansive cast populating Archie stories for over 80 years is the heart of the series, which will spotlight different POV characters in following issues as Riverdale looks back on the impact of Mr. Justice, for good or for ill. Each issue will feature a new creative team, as well, including Amanda Diebert, Blake Howard, Kenny Porter, Maria Laura Sanapo, and Brent Schoonover.

Longtime Archie fans may recognize Mr. Justice as a familiar figure from the “Mighty Crusaders” superhero line, dating back to the Golden Age of comics when the publisher was still known as MLJ Comics. This is a nod to Archie’s long history; in an interesting bit of meta play, these MLJ-era comics exist within the fictional universe of ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE and inspire Archie and Jughead to act when discovering Archie’s powers.

Archie has introduced several new superhero concepts in recent years, including revivals of DARKLING, THE JAGUAR, and BOB PHANTOM in fun new adventure tales. ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE starts in a similar place but with a brand-new hero and a tonal turn into more elegiac and reflective storytelling.

As Norton explained, “This is a much more modern take on the ‘Archie as a superhero’ idea. It’s an examination of an incorruptible soul in a corrupt world. Archie is the perfect character to put in that environment because he’s the original ‘good guy.’ It’s been fun to read and even more fun to draw!”

ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1 releases November 20 in comic shops nationwide, with colors by Glenn Whitmore, lettering by Jack Morelli, and three open-to-order covers by Reiko Murakami, Francesco Francavilla, and Matt Talbot. It will be available for pre-order now.



ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1 (of 4)



BRAND-NEW 4-PART ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES! Young Archie Andrews is your typical teenager, except for the fact that he has superpowers and an undying urge to do what’s right, inspiring his superhero persona, “Mr. Justice.” Guiding Archie on the path of heroism is his best friend Jughead. The pair aim to right the wrongs of the greedy Hiram Lodge, who turned their tranquil hometown of Riverdale into a luxury city, forcing families out, and big businesses in. Can Archie’s brand of justice bring Riverdale into a new prosperous era, or will his need to do good ultimately be his downfall? This is truly a love letter to THE BEST of Archie, for fans of series like Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? and Invincible.

Script: Tim Seeley

Art: Mike Norton

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Reiko Murakami

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Matt Talbot

On Sale Date: 11/20

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.