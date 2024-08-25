Home Archie Comics Presents New Archie Comics Coming in November 2024

New Archie Comics Coming in November 2024

Betty, Jughead, Archie, and Veronica each occupy a different quadrant formed by the criss-cross of a red ribbon of a Christmas gift. Each is placed in front of a diffrerent colored background with stylized Christmas icons like presents, holly leaves, and candles. The tag on the gift reads: Merry Christmas from Archie and the Gang!

In November’s new releases, a new superhero debuts, Christmas starts to peek in for the joyous sweep into the end of the year, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

Variatn cover of ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1. Archie is in a blue and gold superhero costume under his civilian clothes. He pulls open his button-down shirt to reveal the costume underneath.

ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1 (of 4)

BRAND-NEW 4-PART ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES! Young Archie Andrews is your typical teenager, except for the fact that he has superpowers and an undying urge to do what’s right, inspiring his superhero persona, “Mr. Justice.” Guiding Archie on the path of heroism is his best friend Jughead. The pair aim to right the wrongs of the greedy Hiram Lodge, who turned their tranquil hometown of Riverdale into a luxury city, forcing families out, and big businesses in. Can Archie’s brand of justice bring Riverdale into a new prosperous era, or will his need to do good ultimately be his downfall? This is truly a love letter to THE BEST of Archie, for fans of series like Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? and Invincible.

Script: Tim Seeley
Art: Mike Norton
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Reiko Murakami
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Matt Talbot
On Sale Date: 11/20
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.

Cover of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ANNUAL SPECTACULAR. Josie and the Pussycats hold their instruments and look out at the viewer in front of a blue background with a stylized line of sheet music. Sabrina, Alexandra Cabot, and Salem the cat are sitting on and hanging from the sheet music line.

JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Josie and the Pussycats are no strangers to the supernatural, but things get extra scary when they’re tasked with playing a monster ball! They might need a little help from some unlikely sources: Alexandra Cabot and Sabrina the Teenage Witch!

Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler
On Sale Date: 11/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Cover of BETTY #8. Betty, in a bikini and snorkel gear, swims down to a sandbar to open a sunken treasure chest while various multicolored fish look on in the background. Inside the chest is a paper reading: Sorry temporarily out of stock.

BETTY #8: FACSIMILE EDITION

You’ll find plenty of gold in this treasured issue of BETTY #8, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Alison Flood
On Sale Date: 11/27
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Cover of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #21, subtitled ARCHIE'S CHRISTMAS STOCKING. Archie, wearing a Santa Claud costume, looks off to the site with a smile while holding a decorated Christmas tree in the palm of his hand. It's over a red background with stylized decorative snowflakes.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #21: ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS STOCKING

Archie Comics is the Official Comic Book of Christmas, and this special, snowy SHOWCASE DIGEST is here to provide you with all sorts of holiday hjiinks featuring Archie and his friends!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/20
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Cover of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #329. Betty, Veronica, and Archie sit on top of giant wrapped Christmas gifts in front of a decorated Christmas tree. Veronica is holding out her arms and kicking one leg up in excitement while Archie holds up a box to look at it more closely. It's sit inside a field of decorative snowflake designs over a red background.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #329

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Betty and Veronica! From baked goods to Secret Santas, this digest is as full as a Christmas stocking with holiday treats!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Francis Bonnet
On Sale Date: 11/6
192-page, full color comic
$9.99 U.S.

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #145. Heads of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Josie, Jughead, and Sabrina float on top of a stylized triangle Christmas tree, over a field of green with stylized stars and holly berries.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #145

BRAND NEW STORY! The Riverdale High Christmas Party is here and an old familiar face in Riverdale, Wilbur Wilkin, is on the guest list. But there’s going to be some holiday havoc when Alexandra Cabot crashes the party because she has a crush on him!

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/13
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Cover of WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #37. Betty, Jughead, Archie, and Veronica each occupy a different quadrant formed by the criss-cross of a red ribbon of a Christmas gift. Each is placed in front of a diffrerent colored background with stylized Christmas icons like presents, holly leaves, and candles. The tag on the gift reads: Merry Christmas from Archie and the Gang!

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #37

BRAND NEW STORY! When Betty and Veronica attend a magic show by the mysterious Kardak, he brings them on stage for a disappearing act. But when their disappearance sends them back in time, will they be able to make it back to the present?

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/27
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

