New Archie Comics Coming in November 2024

In November’s new releases, a new superhero debuts, Christmas starts to peek in for the joyous sweep into the end of the year, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.
Information listed below is subject to change.
ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1 (of 4)
BRAND-NEW 4-PART ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES! Young Archie Andrews is your typical teenager, except for the fact that he has superpowers and an undying urge to do what’s right, inspiring his superhero persona, “Mr. Justice.” Guiding Archie on the path of heroism is his best friend Jughead. The pair aim to right the wrongs of the greedy Hiram Lodge, who turned their tranquil hometown of Riverdale into a luxury city, forcing families out, and big businesses in. Can Archie’s brand of justice bring Riverdale into a new prosperous era, or will his need to do good ultimately be his downfall? This is truly a love letter to THE BEST of Archie, for fans of series like Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? and Invincible.
Script: Tim Seeley
Art: Mike Norton
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Reiko Murakami
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Matt Talbot
On Sale Date: 11/20
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)
BRAND NEW STORY: Josie and the Pussycats are no strangers to the supernatural, but things get extra scary when they’re tasked with playing a monster ball! They might need a little help from some unlikely sources: Alexandra Cabot and Sabrina the Teenage Witch!
Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler
On Sale Date: 11/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
BETTY #8: FACSIMILE EDITION
You’ll find plenty of gold in this treasured issue of BETTY #8, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Alison Flood
On Sale Date: 11/27
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #21: ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS STOCKING
Archie Comics is the Official Comic Book of Christmas, and this special, snowy SHOWCASE DIGEST is here to provide you with all sorts of holiday hjiinks featuring Archie and his friends!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/20
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #329
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Betty and Veronica! From baked goods to Secret Santas, this digest is as full as a Christmas stocking with holiday treats!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Francis Bonnet
On Sale Date: 11/6
192-page, full color comic
$9.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #145
BRAND NEW STORY! The Riverdale High Christmas Party is here and an old familiar face in Riverdale, Wilbur Wilkin, is on the guest list. But there’s going to be some holiday havoc when Alexandra Cabot crashes the party because she has a crush on him!
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/13
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #37
BRAND NEW STORY! When Betty and Veronica attend a magic show by the mysterious Kardak, he brings them on stage for a disappearing act. But when their disappearance sends them back in time, will they be able to make it back to the present?
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/27
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.