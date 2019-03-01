Sabrina the Teenage Witch is back in an all-new comic series!

Newly relocated to Greendale with her aunts Hilda and Zelda (also witches), Sabrina is trying to make the best of being the new girl in town which so far includes two intriguing love interests, an instant rivalry, and trying to save the world from crazy supernatural events. No big deal, right?

The newest Archie Comic series, SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1, launches March 27th from the highly anticipated creative team of writer Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel) and artists Veronica Fish (ARCHIE) and Andy Fish (Blackwood) with letters by Jack Morelli.

“Sabrina the Teenage Witch is such a perfect blend of high-school horror meets high-school hijinks, romance, and comedy and I can’t wait for people to see what we’re cooking up,” said writer Kelly Thompson.

“Sabrina was the first character I was exposed to from the Archie universe and the one I felt most endeared to growing up,” said artist Veronica Fish. “I was a huge fan of the Melissa Joan Hart TV show, and hope that affection comes through in the art. Sabrina’s world has so much potential, so many opportunities to explore, I really wanted to dive in. Hope people enjoy it!”

VARIANT COVERS

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1 (OF 5)

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Stephanie Buscema, Adam Hughes, Victor Ibanez, Sandra Lanz

On Sale Date: 3/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.