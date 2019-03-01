Sabrina the Teenage Witch is back in an all-new comic series!

Newly relocated to Greendale with her aunts Hilda and Zelda (also witches), Sabrina is trying to make the best of being the new girl in town which so far includes two intriguing love interests, an instant rivalry, and trying to save the world from crazy supernatural events. No big deal, right?
The newest Archie Comic series, SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1, launches March 27th from the highly anticipated creative team of writer Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel) and artists Veronica Fish (ARCHIE) and Andy Fish (Blackwood) with letters by Jack Morelli.
VARIANT COVERS
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1 (OF 5)
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
Cover: Veronica Fish
Variant Covers: Stephanie Buscema, Adam Hughes, Victor Ibanez, Sandra Lanz
On Sale Date: 3/27
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.