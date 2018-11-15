Sabrina the Teenage Witch Returns in New Series by Kelly Thompson and Veronica Fish

Archie Comics is relaunching one of its most iconic and beloved characters in a spellbinding new comic book series by the fan-favorite team of writer Kelly Thompson and artist Veronica Fish. SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH, a five-issue mini-series arrives in comics shops in March.

“Sabrina is one of the most fascinating and story-rich properties at Archie so I feel incredibly lucky to get the opportunity to build in that world,” Thompson said.

Sabrina has enchanted millions of viewers on the Netflix original series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka and based on the Archie Horror graphic novel of the same name. The new comic series will forego the dark elements that inspired the show and highlight the character’s more lighthearted origins.

“Because CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA already exists and is brilliant, readers should expect something a little different in our book,” Thompson added. “One of my favorite things to do is come in and modernize a wonderful classic and I hope with this incredible team on board we can do something really special with SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH.”

In the first issue, on sale March 27, Thompson (Uncanny X-Men, West Coast Avengers) introduces us to Sabrina and her supporting cast: her witch aunts Hilda and Zelda, her feline familiar Salem, and more. Sabrina has to learn to navigate both of her worlds while saving them from supernatural threats. Fish (ARCHIE, Spider-Woman), with husband and inker Andy Fish (Blackwood), renders it in an appealingly bright and colorful style that expertly blends fantasy with the down-to-earth setting of Riverdale’s neighboring town, Greendale. Archie Comics hopes to continue the series beyond the initial five issues if fan response reaches the heights they expect.

“Kelly’s take on Sabrina is fun, energized and loaded with adventure, which serves as a great companion to the Netflix series. Adding the incredible Veronica Fish and her husband Andy to the mix is a wonderful bonus,” said Archie Comics Co-President Alex Segura. “Veronica had a truly mesmerizing run on the flagship ARCHIE comic and this seemed like the perfect way to welcome her back to Archie. We can’t wait for fans to experience Sabrina’s new adventures courtesy of this powerhouse creative team.”

