Pop Tate reveals a town’s darkest secrets in RIVERDALE #6!

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series RIVERDALE comes the sixth issue of the MUST-READ ongoing comic series set in the universe of the TV series!

On September 13th, get a peek into all the secrets Pop Tate overhears in his day-to-day business at the Chock’Lit Shoppe — you’ll never believe who he has met and what strange encounters he’s made!

RIVERDALE #6 features a story written by RIVERDALE showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and writers Ross Maxwell and Will Ewing, with art by Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, and John Workman.

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or subscribe via the Archie Comics Shop.

VARIANT COVER: