Riverdale meets The Breakfast Club! Pre-Order your copy of RIVERDALE #2 today!

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series RIVERDALE comes the second issue of the MUST-READ, brand new, ongoing comic series.

Set in the universe of the TV series, the RIVERDALE comic offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, Josie & the Pussycats and their friends, exploring small-town life and the darkness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome facade.

On May 3rd, we see Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Josie take on The Breakfast Club when they’re all stuck in detention together — plus Archie’s songwriting skills land him the attention of Valerie and the rest of the Pussycats!

RIVERDALE #2 is written by RIVERDALE show writers Greg Murray and Daniel King, with art by Joe Eisma and Thomas Pitilli.

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop, order your copy online, or subscribe via the Archie Comics Shop.

Variant covers are also available, check with your local comic shop for availability!