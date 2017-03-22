Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for June 2017!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in June 2017. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

ARCHIE #21

A phone call leaves everyone in Riverdale in a state of shock and despair!

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Pete Woods, Jack Morelli

Archie #21 CVR A Reg: Pete Woods

Archie #21 CVR B Var: Matthew Dow Smith

Archie #21 CVR C Var: Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 6/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD #16

“Music, Magic & Mayhem” Part Two: Everyone is after Jughead! What sort of witchcraft has befallen our crowned hero, making him Riverdale’s #1 target? Jughead finds himself in a mosh pit of doom in this special issue featuring Sabrina, Josie & the Pussycats, ZOMBIES and so much more!

Script: Mark Waid and Ian Flynn

Art: Derek Charm, Matt Herms and Jack Morelli

Jughead #16 CVR A Reg: Derek Charm

Jughead #16 CVR B Var: Stephen Byrne

Jughead #16 CVR C Var: Elliot Fernandez

On Sale Date: 6/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

RIVERDALE #3

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this brand new, ongoing comic series offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, Josie & the Pussycats and their friends, exploring small-town life and the darkness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome façade, as based on the hit new CW TV series Riverdale.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Riverdale #3 CVR A Reg: Francesco Francavilla

Riverdale #3 CVR B Var: Marguerite Sauvage

Riverdale #3 CVR C Var: Wilfredo Torres

On Sale Date: 6/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SUMMER ANNUAL #280

It’s SUMMER FUN MONTH! with the new lead story “Beachwatch”! They’re filming a new “Beachwatch” movie on the beach, and Archie is thrilled to have gotten a part in it! But will he become a star, or will something cause him to get burned?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/28

192-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S 75th ANNIVERSARY DIGEST #11

Celebrate Archie’s 75th anniversary in a special way with this commemorative digest that revisits the historic “Archie Marries” storyline!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

On Sale Date: 6/28

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #255

SUMMER FUN MONTH continues with “Vacation Vexation”! The Coopers are taking an RV across the country. Betty invites Veronica, but camping isn’t Veronica’s thing. But when Veronica gets so lonely without her BFF, she helicopters her way to their location!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/21

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #254



SUMMER FUN MONTH! In the new lead story “What A Break!” Veronica attempts to water ski, and breaks her leg in the process. When the girls get a look at the hot and hunky physical therapist that’s helping her, they all come up with maladies of their own!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/14

256-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

COMPLETE SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH 1962-1971 (TR)



It’s back to the beginning with Sabrina in this first of a new series compiling the entire history of everyone’s favorite Teenage Witch! This graphic novel chronologically collects all the stories starring Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1962 to 1965.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-93697-594-5

$9.99 U.S./$10.99 CAN

TR

512 pp, black & white

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/7

WORLD OF ARCHIE COMICS DOUBLE DIGEST #69



SUMMER FUN MONTH rolls on with the new lead story “Beach Party Blossom.” The gang starts their summer vacation with a beach party. When Cheryl finds out she’s not invited, she decides to crash it, but Betty has a trick up her sleeve, which includes Cheryl’s brother Jason.

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/7

160-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #1



Excelsior! Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are now in the ever-popular digest format! Each digest is a mixture of over 200 pages of the most memorable classic and modern stories, spanning every decade of Marvel history and readership. This first issue spotlights the Amazing Spider-Man, featuring art and stories from comic greats including Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, Len Wein, Ross Andru and more. This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will not be reprinted!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Mike Wieringo and Karl Kesel

On Sale Date: 6/7

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

THE BLACK HOOD SEASON 2, #5



The Nobody makes his move on his ultimate target, while the Black Hood’s mission of vengeance comes to a shocking conclusion!

Script: Duane Swierczynski

Art: Greg Scott, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

The Black Hood S2, #5 CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood

The Black Hood S2, #5 CVR B Var: Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 5/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE BLACK HOOD VOLUME 1: THE BULLET’S KISS (TR)



COLLECTING THE BESTSELLING DEBUT ARC FROM THE ACCLAIMED TEAM OF SWIERCZYNSKI AND GAYDOS! A man driven to the brink, blacklisted and left brutally changed must crawl through the wreckage of his life to defeat a gang of deadly criminals hell-bent on setting the streets of Philadelphia aflame. The Black Hood is a visceral, modern crime noir tale told by two masters of the genre. Featuring an introduction from legendary crime writer Lawrence Block (A Walk Among the Tombstones and many more)!

Script: Duane Swierczynski

Art: Michael Gaydos, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

Cover: Michael Gaydos

978-1-61988-962-0

$14.99/$16.99CAN

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/21