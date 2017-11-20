The Archies meet CHVRCHES in this early preview of THE ARCHIES #3 by Segura, Rosenberg, and Eisma!

FEATURING INTERNATIONALLY BESTSELLING ARTIST CHVRCHES!

As the Archies try to regroup after a rocky start to their first-ever tour, they find unexpected drama among the members – at the worst possible time! Can Betty and Archie reconcile their artistic differences? Can real-life indie pop trio CHVRCHES provide the guidance they need to weather the storm?

On December 13th, join the writing team of Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg, artist Joe Eisma, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli for the third issue of the brand new rockin’ series that goes loud on the music, fun and friendship.

Pre-order your copy today from your local comic book shop or order online from the Archie Comics Shop! Get issues of THE ARCHIES delivered straight to your mailbox with a subscription from the Archie Comics Shop!

VARIANT COVER: