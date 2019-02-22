Archie Comics May 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in May 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

BLOSSOMS 666 #4



A mysterious stranger has appeared in Riverdale, and he has designs on the infernal crown of the Anti-Christ! But Cheryl and Jason are not sitting idly by while someone steals their birthright! The twins have put aside their differences in order to take down this pretender to the throne!

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

BLOSSOMS 666 #4 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga

BLOSSOMS 666 #4 CVR B Var: Elsa Charretier

BLOSSOMS 666 #4 CVR C Var: Erica Henderson

On Sale Date: 5/29

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #2 of 5



Jughead has had a lot to deal with since going all “Full Moon”. Betty Cooper werewolf hunter, Reggie Mantle werewolf pack… even a Frankenmoose. But has any of this prepared him for Vampironica? Or the horde or vampires that are invading his reality with her? Nope!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JTH VS. VAMP #2 CVR A Reg: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

JTH VS. VAMP #2 CVR B Var: Dan Panosian

JTH VS. VAMP #2 CVR C Var: Darick Robertson

On Sale Date: 5/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE #705: ARCHIE AND SABRINA #1 (of 5)

ARCHIE #705: ARCHIE AND SABRINA 1 (of 5)

ARCHIE AND SABRINA starts here! A new era begins as the enchanting romance between Archie and Sabrina intensifies! But what does that mean for everyone else in Archie’s life?



Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE #705 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

ARCHIE #705 CVR B Var: Tyler Boss

ARCHIE #705 CVR C Var: Elsa Charretier

On Sale Date: 6/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY & VERONICA #5

“SUMMER,” pt. 5: Graduation day is here! Betty and Veronica have finally made peace with their decisions and vow to make this a summer to remember. What lies in the future for the BFFs? You may be surprised to find out!

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

BETTY AND VERONICA #5 CVR A Reg: Sandra Lanz

BETTY AND VERONICA #5 CVR B Var: Sanya Anwar

BETTY AND VERONICA #5 CVR C Var: Lissy Marlin

On Sale Date: 5/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #3

The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of season 3 of Riverdale include a peek at life in Leopold and Loeb and an online crush with sketchy intentions!

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz

RIVERDALE S3 #3 CVR A Reg: Thomas Pitilli

RIVERDALE S3 #3 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 5/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2 (of 5)

Very weird goings-on in the town of Greendale are making Sabrina Spellman’s relocation to Greendale High…complicated. Protecting her friends, saving her family, solving a supernatural mystery, and keeping her witch nature a secret is starting to seem impossible. Something’s gotta give…but which one will it be and what will it mean for her future in Greendale?!

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2 CVR B Var: Paulina Ganucheau

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2 CVR C Var: Victor Ibanez

On Sale Date: 5/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE’S SUPERTEENS (TR)

Pureheart the Powerful and his group of heroic friends battle against all odds in this collection of action-packed tales! Archie Comics’ two most renowned superhero teams, the Superteens and the Mighty Crusaders, meet up for the first time ever! Collects the two-issue crossover event, plus the best of the classic Superteens in an extended bonus collection you can’t miss!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: David Williams, Kelsey Shannon, Gary Martin, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin, Kelsey Shannon

978-1-68255-817-1

$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/22

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #299

BRAND NEW STORY: “Love is in the Spare!” Archie picks up Veronica for a date at a fancy restaurant—but a flat tire derails their trip! Determined to not miss their reservation, Archie will have to think fast. Luckily, Reggie’s on the scene to help—wait… Reggie?!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/22

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #17

BRAND NEW STORY: “Head Games!” Archie and Jughead take a trip to a unique secondhand store where they find Big Moose—no, not their friend, a decorative moose head that causes a whole load of trouble for Archie!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/1

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 2 (TR)



ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 2 is the second collection of titles featuring the 1970s series. Take a trip back to the best-known period in Archie history, and see the lessons learned from the day-to-day happenings at Riverdale High!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Stan Goldberg

978-1-68255-819-5

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/29

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 6: HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOK (TR)



Archie and his friends have forever been stuck in the latter portion of high school, but now the complete story of how the gang all met up is finally being told! See the beginning of the eternal love triangle, the introduction of Mr. Weatherbee as principal of Riverdale High, the formation of Moose and Midge’s relationship (and Reggie’s subsequent schemes to split them up) and other Archie staples!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey, Bill Galvan

978-1-68255-853-9

$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10”

TR

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/1

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS GALA (TR)



You are cordially invited to a GALA—an amusing, GIANT party featuring our most fun and hilarious stories! This collection features over 400 pages of iconic Archie tales in one amazing volume!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-815-7

$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/1

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #273

BRAND NEW STORY: “Ghost of a Chance!” Meet Betty and Veronica: Ghost Hunters! Find out what happens when the dynamic duo spends a night in an allegedly haunted house recently purchased by Mr. Lodge!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/15

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #270

BRAND NEW STORY: “Betty and the Beanstalk!” Betty gets a hold of some magic beans in this Archie riff on the classic Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/8

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #89

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Follow That Truck!” When Coach Clayton gets tired of Archie and Reggie’s constant competitive fighting, he has an idea: to make them get along better as teammates, they have to complete a task—get Jughead into proper shape so he can avoid failing gym class! Will this be one sport that proves too tough for the boys?

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/29

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.