Archie Comics January 2019 Solicitations

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 (OF 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Cheryl and Jason Blossom are a pair of seemingly normal kids in Riverdale. They’re wealthy, popular and likeable—but they also harbor a deep, dark secret—one of the Blossom Twins is the Anti-Christ. Both want the title, and no one in Riverdale is safe.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 CVR C Var: Francesco Francavilla

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 CVR D Var: Robert Hack

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 CVR E Var: Vic Malhotra

On Sale Date: 1/23

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE #702

“How I Wasted My Summer Vacation!” Pt. 3 – Old secrets and new loves threaten to tear Riverdale apart! The whole town is on edge, and that’s before a bombshell hits that will have everyone talking!

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Marguerite Sauvage, Thomas Pitilli, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE #702 CVR A Reg: Marguerite Sauvage

ARCHIE #702 CVR B Var: Joe Quinones

ARCHIE #702 CVR C Var: Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 1/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1941 #4 (of 5)

Archie is headed into action while the world watches and waits. Meanwhile, times are tough at home in Riverdale, while shortages are leading to impending rations, tensions are mounting. However, despite an uncertain future, unexpected relationships begin to form.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE 1941 #4 CVR A Reg: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick

ARCHIE 1941 #4 CVR B Var: Jon Lam

ARCHIE 1941 #4 CVR C Var: Cory Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/2

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #6 (OF 6)

The United Underworld has all of Riverdale under their control and it’s up to Batman, along with Archie and the Gang, to save their beloved hometown! It’s going to come down to some ingenuity, a few high tech devices, and the showdown of the century right in the center of town!

Script: Jeff Parker and Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #6 CVR A Reg: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #6 CVR B Var: Joe Giella, Vincent Lovallo

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #6 CVR C Var: Jerry Ordway, Glenn Whitmore

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #6 CVR D Var: Dan Parent

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #6 CVR E Var: Ruben Procopio

ARCHIE/ BATMAN #6 CVR F Var: Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 1/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA #2 (OF 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! “Senior Year, Pt. 2: Fall” – The girls are under stress from their parents and peers—Veronica’s parents want her to attend their alma mater; Betty’s parents are stressing out over the cost of college. Betty and Veronica start to grow apart because of their new hobbies and interests, but they know that one thing will bring them together: Riverdale’s Halloween party.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

BETTY AND VERONICA #2 CVR A Reg: Sandra Lanz

BETTY AND VERONICA #2 CVR B Var: Veronica Fish

BETTY AND VERONICA #2 CVR C Var: Ryan Sook

On Sale Date: 1/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VOL. 2

After months of being on the run as a fugitive, something brings our favorite hamburger eating wolfman back to Riverdale—and that something is an out-for-blood Reggie! Will good ol’ Jug survive this battle of the werewolves? Join writer Frank Tieri (Wolverine) and artists Pat & Tim Kennedy (Death of Archie) and Joe Eisma (Archie) for this horrifying graphic novel that collects issues 4-8 of the ongoing Jughead the Hunger series.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Matt Herms, Ryan Jampole, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

978-1-68255-843-0

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/23

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #14

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Gone in a Flashdrive” Archie has been up all night working on a school report—unfortunately his dog, Vegas, mistakes the flashdrive he saved the work on for a toy! Will Archie be able to save his work or has it gone to the dogs?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/16

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: MODERN CLASSICS VOL. 1 (TR)

After 75+ years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories from 2018 – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith

978-1-68255-831-7

$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 1/2”

TR

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/16

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #295

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Lord of the Games” Archie has been spending all his time lately playing the new video game “Forknite” and NOT with Veronica. Upset, Veronica decides to see what the big fuss is all about and quickly catches Forknite Fever!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/2

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

BETTY AND ME VOL. 1 (TR)

For 200 issues, Riverdale’s favorite girl-next-door had her own spotlight series. In the first volume of this collection, check out Betty’s adventures alongside the whole gang!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-889-8

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/2

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: GO TO WORK #1

Classic Betty and Veronica-style stories are back with this collection of entertaining stories that see the two iconic BFFs get into some (friendly) career competitions and occupational hazards!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/16

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #270

Veronica tags along—which is fine until the two and their pack of dogs come across a cat show, and things get wild!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/30

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #267

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Shelter Skelter!” Betty and Veronica decide to volunteer at the local animal shelter—but they soon learn there’s a lot more to the work than just snuggling with puppies and kitties all day!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/23

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

REGGIE AND ME VOL. 1 (TR)

Archie’s rival, Reggie, got his own book at the tail end of the 1940s. For over 120 issues, he caused mischief for his fellow Riverdale High students in the most hilarious ways possible! We’ll take a look back at that series’ best stories and craziest pranks. Will this class clown have the last laugh?

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-835-5

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/30

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #85

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Food For Thought” Betty and Veronica are fed up with Archie’s noncommittal ways, so Archie decides to embrace the single life. To do it successfully he turns to the master—Jughead Jones.



Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/9

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.