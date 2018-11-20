Archie Comics February 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in February 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE: VARSITY EDITION VOL. 1 (HC)



ARCHIE, one of the longest-running titles in comic book history, is rebooted here in this full-color collection that brings together top creators in comics to create a new and definitive take on the classic characters. This book captures the bite and hilarious edge of Archie’s original tales in a modern, forward-looking manner, while still retaining the character’s all-ages appeal. ARCHIE: VARSITY EDITION VOL. 1 is the premium, hardcover collection of issues #1 – 12 of the best-selling ARCHIE series by Mark Waid.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Fiona Staples, Annie Wu, Veronica Fish, Thomas Pitilli, Ryan Jampole, Andre Szymanowicz, Jen Vaughn, Jack Morelli

Cover: Fiona Staples

978-1-68255-839-3

$34.99 US/$36.99 CAN

7 1/2 x 11”

HC

352 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/20

ARCHIE 1941 #5 (of 5)

Archie Andrews—MIA and presumed dead! His friends and family—devastated! Don’t miss out on the conclusion of this headline-making comic event!

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE 1941 #5 CVR A Reg: Peter Krause, Rosario “Tito” Peña

ARCHIE 1941 #5 CVR B Var: Jerry Ordway, Glenn Whitmore

ARCHIE 1941 #5 CVR C Var: Tula Lotay

On Sale Date: 2/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY & VERONICA #3 (OF 5)

“Senior Year, Pt. 3: Winter”: Betty’s severely questioning her college options while Veronica’s father meddles with her college plans once more—she’s upset, but something happens that makes it even harder for her to tell him how she feels.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

BETTY AND VERONICA #3 CVR A Reg: Sandra Lanz

BETTY AND VERONICA #3 CVR B Var: Jen Bartel

BETTY AND VERONICA #3 CVR C Var: Rebekah Isaacs, Kelly Fitzpatrick

On Sale Date: 2/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #12

And Bingo was his name-o! Jughead’s enigmatic and demented werewolf cousin Bingo Wilkins returns! But where has he been? And what does his return mean for good ol’ Jug?

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #12 CVR A Reg: Adam Gorham

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #12 CVR B Var: Dennis Calero

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #12 CVR C Var: Bill Galvan, J.J. Harrison

On Sale Date: 2/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #15

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Hamburger App Hunt” Dilton’s developed a smartphone app as that tracks golden hamburgers that have been hidden all around Riverdale—and whoever finds the most wins a free month of food from the Chock’lit Shoppe! Jughead’s determined to be the winner!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/20

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #296

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Love Those L.I.P.S.!” Archie tries to coach Moose on romance, and Midge is sure to be in for a surprise at her boyfriend’s new debonair ways!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/6

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: MUSIC JAM #1

Archie and his friends present a collection of quarterly classic-style stories sure to be music to your ears! Follow Archie from the record store to the recording studio to the music awards in this collection of stories of musical mishaps and mirthful melodies!

Script: Dan Parent,

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

A&F: MUSIC #1 CVR A Reg: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/13

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS PARTY (TR)

We’re throwing a PARTY with over 100 of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-837-9

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/13

ARCHIE 3000 (TR)

Travel to the 31st Century with Archie and his friends! In the year 3000, Riverdale is home to hoverboards, intergalactic travel, alien life and everyone’s favorite space case, Archie! Follow the gang as they encounter detention robots, teleporters, wacky fashion trends and much more. Will the teens of the future get in as much trouble as the ones from our time?

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Chris Lie, Bob Smith

978-1-68255-841-6

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/27

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #268

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Reptile Rendezvous!” Betty and Veronica get introduced to the wild world of reptiles! But soon Veronica discovers that another kind of animal might be the perfect pet!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/27

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #86

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Clean Start” Archie has to cancel a date with Veronica because he has chores that must be done. Veronica shows up at Archie’s house, angry, but finds that sharing the work with Archie can actually be pretty romantic!



Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/13

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.