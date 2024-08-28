New Archie Comics Releases for 8/28/24

The Cursed Library is officially open for business, Archie has a big decision to make, and a new superhero hits the scene, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 28, 2024:

THE CURSED LIBRARY #1 (of 3): ALPHA

This is it… this is the moment our horror one-shots have led to… THE CURSED LIBRARY!

When we last left off in MADAM SATAN: HELL ON EARTH, Jinx has the former Queen of the Underworld trapped in the mysterious library, as her father-bestowed demon powers have intensified. To stop Jinx from becoming like her father, her best friend Danni Malloy must rescue and convince Madam Satan to guide her through Hell itself to find the one thing that can possibly save her friend’s soul––Jinx’s mom. Along the way, they’ll also discover a number of faces they’ve seen before, though only in the pages of the terrifying tomes within the cursed library. This three-issue limited series horror event tells a story about the bonds that tie us together and how the only thing that can save the world from evil is radical love. It’s Riverdale’s Return of the Jedi meets Dante’s Inferno. A three-part event that will close the door on the Cursed Library and usher in a whole new chapter of horror stories.

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Craig Cermak

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Craig Cermak

Variant Covers: Robert Hack, Soo Lee, Reiko Murakami

On Sale Date: 8/21

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: THE DECISION (ONE-SHOT)

Who will Archie choose? Betty or Veronica? Written by Eisner Award-winning comics scribe TOM KING and illustrated by Archie legend and fan-favorite artist DAN PARENT, this is the tale only they can tell. Everyone in Riverdale is waiting for his choice, and all of your favorites, from Josie & The Pussycats to Sabrina the Teenage Witch (and even Hot Dog!), are joining in the fun. No matter who you want him to choose, you DEFINITELY don’t want to miss this ALL-NEW, FULL-LENGTH story!

Script: Tom King

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Rosario “Tito” Peña

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Dan Parent w/ Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Cover: Stephen Byrne

On Sale Date: 8/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #327

BRAND NEW STORY! You’ve marveled at Betty as Superteen, and been thrilled by Veronica as Powerteen, but nothing could have prepared you for the dazzling first appearance of WONDER TEEN X. Who is she? You’ll have to read it to believe it!

Script: Bill Golliher

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/28

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

