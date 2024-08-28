Home Archie Comics Presents New Archie Comics Releases for 8/28/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 8/28/24

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Veronica is in the halls of school in fencing gear, practicing with her foil. She says that her hand cream makes the grip a bit slippery. In the next panel the sword accidentally flies out of her hand.

The Cursed Library is officially open for business, Archie has a big decision to make, and a new superhero hits the scene, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 28, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Jinx Holliday, a slender blonde teenage white girl, leaps out at the viewer with a determined look on her face and holding an electric guitar. Behind her stands her friend Danni Malloy, a tall slender white girl with long red hair, holding up her fists ready to fight, and Madam Satan, a brunette white woman with devil horns and gray streaks in her hair. Madam Satan is in a collar restraint with chains. Satan and various monsters stand behind them, and Satan holds a milkshake with gross body parts inside. Pictures from different Archie Horror comics fly around the figures, and Jinx shoots purple mystical energy from her fingertips.

THE CURSED LIBRARY #1 (of 3): ALPHA

This is it… this is the moment our horror one-shots have led to… THE CURSED LIBRARY!
When we last left off in MADAM SATAN: HELL ON EARTH, Jinx has the former Queen of the Underworld trapped in the mysterious library, as her father-bestowed demon powers have intensified. To stop Jinx from becoming like her father, her best friend Danni Malloy must rescue and convince Madam Satan to guide her through Hell itself to find the one thing that can possibly save her friend’s soul––Jinx’s mom. Along the way, they’ll also discover a number of faces they’ve seen before, though only in the pages of the terrifying tomes within the cursed library. This three-issue limited series horror event tells a story about the bonds that tie us together and how the only thing that can save the world from evil is radical love. It’s Riverdale’s Return of the Jedi meets Dante’s Inferno. A three-part event that will close the door on the Cursed Library and usher in a whole new chapter of horror stories.

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio
Art: Craig Cermak
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Craig Cermak
Variant Covers: Robert Hack, Soo Lee, Reiko Murakami
On Sale Date: 8/21
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.

Archie balances a coin on his palm that he's just flipped, lifting his other hand off of it to reveal where it landed. Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and others look on with anxious anticipation behind him, trying to see what the coin reveal.

ARCHIE: THE DECISION (ONE-SHOT)

Who will Archie choose? Betty or Veronica? Written by Eisner Award-winning comics scribe TOM KING and illustrated by Archie legend and fan-favorite artist DAN PARENT, this is the tale only they can tell. Everyone in Riverdale is waiting for his choice, and all of your favorites, from Josie & The Pussycats to Sabrina the Teenage Witch (and even Hot Dog!), are joining in the fun. No matter who you want him to choose, you DEFINITELY don’t want to miss this ALL-NEW, FULL-LENGTH story!

Script: Tom King
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Rosario “Tito” Peña
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Dan Parent w/ Rosario “Tito” Peña
Variant Cover: Stephen Byrne
On Sale Date: 8/28
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Betty and Veronica smile at the viewer. Each wears a black bodysuit with an image of Archie printed on it.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #327

BRAND NEW STORY! You’ve marveled at Betty as Superteen, and been thrilled by Veronica as Powerteen, but nothing could have prepared you for the dazzling first appearance of WONDER TEEN X. Who is she? You’ll have to read it to believe it!

Script: Bill Golliher
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/28
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

