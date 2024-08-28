The Cursed Library is open for (nefarious) business!

It all comes down to this! Two years of stories from the dark corners of the Archie Comics universe converge in THE CURSED LIBRARY limited series, kicking off today!

When we last saw our horror heroines Jinx, Danni, and Madam Satan, mischievous Jinx had captured Madam S. after a swarm of demons absolutely wrecked Riverdale in an effort to return her to her rightful place in Hell. Honestly, it was all a bit of a misunderstanding but there’s no going back now! When THE CURSED LIBRARY #1: ALPHA opens, she and Danni are knee-deep in a plan: it’s always been rumored that Jinx’s dad is Lucifer, the King of Hell himself, and now we get a hard confirmation on that one as she brings Madam to dear old dad to make an exchange. It’ll be OK, as long as the girls survive . . . a nicely appointed dinner?

You can start reading THE CURSED LIBARY #1 below, and if that cliffhanger is just too much, you can grab your own copy here! And we’ll see you in a month for part two of the epic horror adventure brought to you by co-writers Eliot Rahal and Magdalene Visaggio, artist Craig Cermak, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli!